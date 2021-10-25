CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Another top health care priority for Democrats is running into a (by-now) familiar problem: Joe Manchin.

POLITICO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Democrats want to close the Medicaid coverage gap in several states. Manchin may make that harder. The news: Another top Democratic health care priority has hit a snag as negotiators push for a deal on their $1 trillion-plus social spending bill. Sen. Joe Manchin, one of two main centrist holdouts,...

www.politico.com

Comments / 4

Let’s Go Brandon!
7d ago

Manchin, please continue to stonewall these bills until 2023. They are terrible bills intended to destroy our great country. It’s not even about the cost - it’s the content.

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
Washington Examiner

Manchin blows up Biden's Build Back Better

Even in Glasgow, Scotland, Joe Biden cannot escape his woes. Joe Manchin, the linchpin of the 50-50 deadlocked Senate, blew up the president's plans to pass both the "hard" infrastructure bill awaiting a House vote and the newly introduced reconciliation bill. While Biden struggles to stay awake at the COP26 climate conference, the West Virginia Democrat said in certain terms he's won't even consider the reconciliation bill without a CBO score.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Manchin vs. paid leave

IMMOVABLE MANCHIN: Democrats are closing in on a deal to lower prescription drug prices that the party could potentially shoehorn into their reconciliation package. But paid family and medical leave — a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s campaign that was dropped from the spending agreement last week — has had no such luck.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Bernie Sanders
POLITICO

Don’t count on Tuesday

NOT SO FAST — There’s a lot of talk about a House vote as soon as Tuesday on both the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Democrats’ larger $1.75 trillion economic plan… but don’t believe everything you hear. With no House Rules meeting on the books for Monday and talks continuing, don’t count on action until later in the week.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Manchin stalls progress on Biden's social safety net and climate plan as House works to finalize bill

Sen. Joe Manchin refused to back Biden's social spending bill without a detailed analysis of its impacts, delaying Democrats' plans to pass both bills this week. Manchin accused fellow Democrats of playing "shell games" with the cost of a $1.75 trillion social package and urged the House to pass an infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Health Care#Medicaid#Democratic#Dems#House#Americans#Gop#Medicare
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Manchin’s moment of truth

MOMENT OF TRUTH — Our Senate chief Burgess Everett, staking out the Most Important Senator’s office, writes in: “Everyone in the Capitol is waiting on JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), who is expected to make a statement on the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better framework this afternoon. The number of cameras and reporters is growing by the minute. Manchin has not explicitly endorsed the framework — which he negotiated — but has said kind words repeatedly. His reluctance to officially endorse it was a key driver in progressives’ decision to continue holding up the bipartisan infrastructure bill.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Joe Manchin accuses House Dems of holding infrastructure bill ‘hostage’

Sen. Joe Manchin blasted progressives Democrats on Monday for holding “hostage” a bipartisan infrastructure bill — the moderate vowing not to support President Biden’s $1.75 trillion budget reconciliation package without “greater clarity” on the “serious effects of inflation and debt” from its passage. “For the sake of our country I,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Biden met global leaders in Glasgow for the UN's COP26 on the eve of the ballot for Virginia governor and possible votes in Congress in the coming days on the twin spending bills at the center of his $3 trillion blueprint to transform the economy. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity. Terry McAuliffe, a Democratic former Virginia governor looking to return to Richmond, has seen his lead against Republican Glenn Youngkin evaporate, with the polls showing a dead heat in the whirlwind final week of campaigning.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy