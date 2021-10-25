CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards vs. Nets Best Bets, Odds

By Corey Parson
nbcsportsedge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. We start the first full week of NBA betting in Brooklyn...

Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
ESPN

NBA preseason: Injury updates on Klay Thompson, Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard and more

With NBA opening night just over two weeks away, teams are starting to construct their rosters and determine which players will be healthy for the start of the regular season. Several top players were sidelined by injuries in 2020-21 -- Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson -- and are still working toward a return this season.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards overcome Gafford’s injury and Beal’s off night to beat Celtics

The Wizards overcame a horrific performance from Bradley Beal and an injury to starting center Daniel Gafford to outlast the Boston Celtics, 116-107 last night. Washington ran its record to 3-1 in the young 2021-22 season. The best that could be said of Beal’s play last night was that he...
NBA
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Bradley Beal
NBC Sports

Three things to know: Bulls, Warriors handed first losses of season

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. Bulls are Back? While they lose game, they look...
NBA
lineups.com

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks 10/19/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Matchup Preview (10/19/21) Opening night for the 2021-22 NBA season is almost here! The key story for this game is the availability of Nets’ guard, Kyrie Irving. Based on information relayed from the organization last week, Irving will not be available to play for the Nets until he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is advantageous for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are dealing with virtually no drama in their organization at the moment. Whether it is Irving’s human right or not, the entire situation has become somewhat of a distraction. Currently, the spread is exceptionally tight no matter what sportsbook you go with. If you are looking for an edge and who has the best chance of winning this matchup, check out all the details below.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Wizards vs Raptors: Preview, Predictions and Betting Lines

The Washington Wizards attempt to open a new season on a strong note as Bradley Beal and company visit the rebuilding Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, October 20, 7:30 P.M EST at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. BetOnline Odds are shown below. Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Lines. Wizards +2.5.
NBA
#Nbc Sports#The Washington Wizards#The Brooklyn Nets#Hornets#Ats#Raptors
NBC Sports

Beal, Wizards learn a hard lesson vs. Nets

With half their roster comprised of new players and a new coaching staff led by Wes Unseld Jr., each game in the earlygoings of this Wizards season represents a measuring stick of sorts. They passed their first two exams against the Raptors and Pacers, but no one knows what those teams will amount to this season yet, either. They have playoff-level talent, but didn't make the playoffs last year.
NBA
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcsportsedge.com

Ja Morant helped the Grizzlies win at Golden State and KPJ went down

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. We had six games and a fun Thursday night in the NBA...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA

