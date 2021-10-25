CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview: Noltem – Illusions in the Wake

By Theophrastus Bombastus
toiletovhell.com
 7 days ago

Fair warning—you won’t be allowed to make “Noltem? Hardly know ’em” jokes after reading this. Six years have passed since Noltem‘s last release, EP Mannaz. In that time, this East Coast, genre-bridging act added a member, signed with Transcending Obscurity, and assembled the suite of riff-forward songs that is now their...

toiletovhell.com

Tech Death Thursday: First Fragment – Gloire Éternelle

Tl;dr- it’s one of the best tech death albums of the year and you should listen to it as soon as possible. True to tradition, First Fragment has stuck to their five-plus year album cycle, and Gloire Éternelle is finally upon us. Their last album, Dasein, hit way back in May of 2016, and it still stands as one of the most ludicrous tech death albums you can listen to, at least in the melodic sphere of the genre. That sheer instrumental prowess is why I stuck it with a score of 4/5 when I reviewed it, but time has been a little less kind to it, at least in my ears. As impressive of an album as it is, even as enjoyable as it is, what it ultimately lacks is staying power. I’d argue the opening track, “Le Serment de Tsion,” is one of the best tech death tracks ever written; it’s incredibly fast and flashy, but memorable in spite of how quickly the melodies fly by. Barring a couple standout moments, however, little else has stuck with me over the past few years.
MUSIC

