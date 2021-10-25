Interview: Noltem – Illusions in the Wake

Tl;dr- it’s one of the best tech death albums of the year and you should listen to it as soon as possible. True to tradition, First Fragment has stuck to their five-plus year album cycle, and Gloire Éternelle is finally upon us. Their last album, Dasein, hit way back in May of 2016, and it still stands as one of the most ludicrous tech death albums you can listen to, at least in the melodic sphere of the genre. That sheer instrumental prowess is why I stuck it with a score of 4/5 when I reviewed it, but time has been a little less kind to it, at least in my ears. As impressive of an album as it is, even as enjoyable as it is, what it ultimately lacks is staying power. I’d argue the opening track, “Le Serment de Tsion,” is one of the best tech death tracks ever written; it’s incredibly fast and flashy, but memorable in spite of how quickly the melodies fly by. Barring a couple standout moments, however, little else has stuck with me over the past few years.

