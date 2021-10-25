CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two new IPL franchises sold for more than $1.6 billion

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two more franchises have been added to the world’s biggest and richest Twenty20 league after the new owners spent a combined total of more than $1.6 billion to acquire their teams, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Monday.

The business conglomerate Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group won the bid for Lucknow in the Indian Premier League with an offer in excess of $932 million while the private equity firm, Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners), will own Ahmedabad after making a bid of more than $692 million.

“It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation, and it reiterates the cricketing and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a statement.

“True to IPL’s motto of ‘Where Talent Meets Opportunity’, the inclusion of two new teams will bring more domestic cricketers from our country to the global stage.”

It will be the second time that RPSG group has owned a team in the IPL. It also owned Rising Pune Supergiant which competed in 2016 and 2017, when the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals franchises were banned.

Irelia, which has offices in Europe, Asia and the Americas, has been involved in Formula 1 and recently bought stakes in Spain’s football league, La Liga.

There were seven other bidders for the two new franchises that also included Avram Glazer’s Lancer Capital. The Glazer family owns Manchester United.

The 2022 IPL season will comprise 10 teams taking part in two groups of five.

ESPN

India and New Zealand out to renew recent rivalry

Very quietly, India vs New Zealand has become a classic little rivalry. It fits the biggest stages and produces some heart-stopping moments. Martin Guptill's throw to run MS Dhoni out. Ross Taylor's pull to seal the title. Rohit Sharma producing the best batting ever seen in a Super Over. Having bubbled away for a while - especially this year when two of their last three T20Is have ended up as ties - this is where it's all going to blow up.
SPORTS
The Independent

Jos Buttler at forefront of changing the white-ball game – Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan believes Jos Buttler is “changing the game” in limited-overs cricket after England made a real statement of intent at the T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing of Australia A virtuoso 71 not out from just 32 balls from Buttler included five fours and five sixes as England chased down 126 with 50 balls to spare to take a major stride towards the semi-finals after their third successive Super 12s win.Buttler was unfazed at coming up against a highly-regarded bowling line-up in Dubai as left-armer Mitchell Starc was twice swatted back over his head, as was leg-spinner Adam...
SPORTS
Reuters

Canada stun holders France as Billie Jean King Cup finals kick off

PRAGUE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Rebecca Marino won the deciding doubles rubber to help stun defending champions France 2-1 on the opening day of the new-look Billie Jean King Cup finals on Monday. Formerly called the Fed Cup, the event was renamed last year in honour...
TENNIS
