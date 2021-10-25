CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Late Fall Trout Flies According to Fishing Guides

By Morgan Lyle
Field & Stream
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was mid-October. Rachel Finn answered her phone on the bank of the West Branch of the Ausable River. The head guide at the Hungry Trout Fly Shop was fishing for fun on her day off when I called. “When it’s overcast and not windy—oh look, there’s a rise—the...

www.fieldandstream.com

KTLO

Area fishing guide experiences catch of a lifetime

Photo: Salem resident Tim Shannon caught two golden trout on the Spring River. Shannon’s catches came just days after the Jim Hinkle Fish Hatchery’s groundbreaking ceremony for a major renovation project. (Courtesy Areawide Media) On the heels of the announcement of planned renovations to the Jim Hinkle National Fish Hatchery...
SALEM, AR
Andover Townsman

Trout stockings increase fishing opportunities

Back in my college years, I had a roommate who often talked about a family tradition during one of his favorite times of the year. Every fall, his family would head to the mountains on a fishing trip for trout. The trout his family targeted were trout that our DNR stocked in the higher elevations during the fall season that often included trophy-sized brood trout.
TROUT, WV
Missoulian

A giant human, a small RV and fall fly fishing

Big Steve Brown stood safely outside the RV and motioned for me to throw it in reverse. With the rear end suspended out in space, I pumped the brakes, and the rig lurched over the ice, ever closer to the cliff. “Keep coming back,” Steve said. I debated releasing my...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Late October Fishing in Florida

The federal permitted Gulf of Mexico American Red Snapper season begins 10/15/21 and ends 11/5/21. NOAA regulates the federal head/charter boats Red Snapper season. The recreational 'sector,' controlled by the FWC, has not announced a fall ARS season. Hopefully soon to come!. Let's take a look at what is open...
FLORIDA STATE
#Trout Fishing#Steelhead Trout#Brown Trout#Fish#The Hungry Trout Fly Shop#The Blue Winged Olive#Montana Fly Co#Hawkins Outfitters
myoutdoorbuddy.com

Shasta Lake fall/winter trout!

2021 cold water trout pics on Shasta Lake! We catch dozens and dozens of big trout like this every fall/winter/spring season!. Its been a great Sacramento River salmon season, but its time for me (Capt. Jeff G.) to break away from the river fishing and begin the cold water trout season on Shasta Lake. Shasta Lake is down 184' feet from full pool, but there's still a lot of water to cover when looking for rainbows and browns. With water temps dropping and lake levels rising with a string of storms this week, the trout will surely be roaming close to shore and very near the surface. With lake levels down and the trout coming up into the surface areas of Shasta, we're going to see some great concentrations of trout in the weeks ahead. We'll lose a lot of trout to the tributaries, but with lower than normal lake levels, we'll find a lot of those trout staging at the mouths of these small and larger tributaries making them pretty easy to locate. Just like every year during the cold water months, I'll be trolling for trout with side planers to get my offerings away from the boat. Its just the best way to get bites from weary surface dwelling trout from now through spring. I always have downriggers ready to deploy as well, but only if I'm marking trout deeper than 30' feet or so. Side planer presentations out fish downriggers 10 to 1 for me during most of my trips this time of the year. Both large and smaller spoons like the Trinidad Tackle Optimizer series spoons will get lots of bites when the bite is on. My best colors year after year have been blk/white and blue/white Optimizers, but other colors like all black or all white, among others, are good as well. Cold water means faster presentations and the Optimizer spoons are built for speed! Not only does speed cover more water, but it also gets reaction bites which are sometimes all you'll get when the trout are off the bite. 2.8 mph has been a good trolling speed most winter seasons, but trolling the bigger Optimizers like the #3 and #4 sizes can be effective up to 4 mph in some cases. I play around with different trolling speeds every season, but almost always do well in the 2.8-3.2 mph range. I'll be on the lake next week after my boat is ready for trolling and wet weather, but my fall/winter trips will begin on or around November 15th. With all the bad press Shasta Lake got this past summer, bookings are down and I have lots of available dates through spring. Its never real busy this tie of the year, but when the fish pics start posting the phone starts ringing. I'm expecting another good winter trout season on Shasta this year, and with a full top and a heater on the boat, inclimate weather doesn't create any real uncomfortable conditions for our clients on the water. Jaynie is taking calls for Shasta Lake trips and can be reached at (530) 510-2925 6 days a week. Give Jaynie a call or visit our website for more information about our winter fishing trips on Shasta Lake. Thank you!
HOBBIES
247tempo.com

The 25 Best States for Fishing

Fishing, and especially angling — fishing with a rod, line, and hook, as opposed to spearfishing and other forms of the sport — is a popular pastime in America. But this is a big country and fishing conditions vary enormously from state to state: Some have thousands of rivers and lakes and/or many miles of seashore, while others are largely desert; some have vibrant fishing communities while in some, angling is an afterthought. Even the cost of fishing licenses and related essentials is different from one place to another.
HOBBIES
outdoorchannelplus.com

Fly Fishing for Argentina's Sea-run Brown Trout

Where one in 50 brown trout is over 20 pounds and fish stack by the hundreds. This article was originally titled "The Silver One" in the Oct/Nov/Dec 2016 issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. There are many places in the world where the fishing isn’t nearly as good as it used...
LIFESTYLE
WIBW

Lake Shawnee to close to fishing for trout stocking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee will close to fishing for about five days after it is stocked with its annual school of trout on Monday. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says on Monday, Oct. 25, 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout will be released into Lake Shawnee for its annual fall stocking. Following the stocking, it said the lake will be closed to fishing until 6 a.m. on Oct. 31 to allow the fish time to disperse and acclimate to their new surroundings.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Fly Fishing Tailwater Canyons

Difficult access is no obstacle when the fishing is this good. This article was originally titled "Rough Canyon" from the Seasonable Angler column in the Oct/Nov/Dec 2016 issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. Long before reaching the mouth of the canyon, I begin catching glimpses of the river. I strain to...
HOBBIES
kmvt

Idaho Power releases thousands of trout for fall fishing

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho power released more than 70,000 pan-sized trout at four popular fishing sites along the Snake River. They say another 8,000 trout will be placed above American Falls Reservoir in early November. The more than 70,000 fish were divided along three locations; 15,000 to the Bell...
BOISE, ID
Davis Enterprise

Fly fishing the Texas coast

The Fly Fishers of Davis will hear from Captain Stacy Lynn on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Stonegate Country Club and via Zoom webinar. Lynn will discuss the particulars of fly fishing year-round in Texas’ dynamic bays and nearshore saltwater lakes, flats, shorelines and marshes. The species, the seasons, the locations,...
TEXAS STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Has #1 and #2 Best College Towns for Fly Fishing

I've heard that choosing the right college can be a tough decision. There are so many things to consider, like:. The list goes on and on. For some students, a big question might be, "what college town offers the best fly fishing opportunities?" No? It wasn't one of your criteria? No worries. The folks at Flylords ranked the top university towns in the US that offer the best fly fishing.
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Mule Deer Hunting Tactics for Coulees, Canyons, and Badlands

Every fall, truckloads of hunters pour into the Rocky Mountains to pursue mule deer in the high country. On their way, they often cruise right past better mule deer habitat without even realizing it. They could have shorter drives and often better hunting if they changed their game plans. From...
ANIMALS

