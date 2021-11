The Detroit Red Wings face their second test without one of their best players as they foray into Canada for a pair of games. Tyler Bertuzzi’s decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine means he cannot cross the border under current regulations. The Wings are at Toronto on Saturday, and at Montreal on Tuesday. During the four days they are in Canada, in addition to two games, Bertuzzi will miss a practice, and is responsible for arranging and paying for his own way to Boston, where the Wings play Thursday.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO