The Wood Brothers have announced their first shows in 2022. The Grammy Award-nominated, Nashville-based trio head out on 19-date tour that begins January 25 at The Kodak Center in Rochester. The first leg of dates—featuring support from singer/songwriter Steve Poltz—extends into February and stretches across the Northeast. Highlights include performances at 9:30 Club in Washington, DC, The Fillmore in Philadelphia, House of Blues in Boston and a return to Webster Hall in New York City to close out the run. After a brief pause, the second leg picks up on February 22 at The Rialto Theatre in Tucson and proceeds to blanket the Mountain states into March, including appearances at The Mission Ballroom in Denver, Center For The Arts in Jackson and Knitting Factory in Boise before concluding with two nights in Montana. Rounder Records’ recording artist Katie Pruitt performs an opening set each evening.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO