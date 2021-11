Late on Wednesday night the House of Representatives voted to repeal Illinois’ Parental Notification of Abortion Act. I voted against the repeal because I believe parents have the right to know if their minor child is undergoing a serious medical procedure. The existing law allows a judge to issue a waiver from the notification if there is a danger that the child would face abuse if a parent or guardian is notified. The law was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling.

