Eddie Lewis III is a fifth-generation sugarcane grower in Louisiana who says the amount of land his family is leasing is shrinking. Speaking with NPR’s Living Downstream podcast, he says his family once farmed nearly 4,000 acres of leased land, which is currently double the amount of what he farms now. Lewis also notes that he’s not the only Black farmer or landowner who has lost land over the past several decades due to what he describes as racist policies.

