Real Estate

Cortex Apartments coming soon

By Craig Currie
 7 days ago

5/5 - (1 vote) Cortex Apartments will be a mixed-use, 7-story building with 133,943 SF along...

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Affordable apartments coming to Belknap Lookout

A $12 million, 50-unit apartment complex is being added to the Belknap Lookout neighborhood. Third Coast Development, PK Companies, Grand Valley State University and other partners on the project will break ground on Belknap Place Apartments on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 310 Trowbridge St. NE in Grand Rapids. The project,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Apartments coming to DeBaliviere Place in St. Louis

5/5 - (1 vote) Apartments at 5612 Waterman Blvd. in the historic DeBaliviere Place neighborhood in St. Louis will soon be under construction. The building will be four stories with around 50 units. Earlier plans had seven stories but the four stories now proposed will blend in better with the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Globe Gazette

Four new apartments coming to Federal Plaza

Melissa Fabian loves to know the stories behind the items she salvages for reuse. It was that way with the inner-city Detroit home she rehabilitated, and it's that way with many of the architectural features of her new Mason City store, Simply Nourished. Fabian can tell you not only the...
MASON CITY, IA
Daily Triplicate

Backyard rentals coming soon to Crescent City

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs for short, received a nod of approval from the Crescent City Planning Commission and could go before the city council in late November or early December. ADUs, which are often referred to as granny-flats, backyard cottages or attic apartments, are a fully independent, second residential...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
communityimpact.com

Towneplace Suites hotel coming soon to Tomball

A four-story, 90-room Towneplace Suites hotel is coming soon to 9120 FM 2920, Tomball, according to owner Nirmal Gandhi. Towneplace Suites is a connected brand of Marriott Hotels but is independently owned. Gandhi said the development is currently in the permitting stages, with hopes to begin construction in six months. He said there is no timeline on when the hotel may be finished. www.towneplacesuites.marriott.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Vacant High Rise Buildings in Downtown St. Louis

See the four major vacant and abandon high rise buildings in Downtown St. Louis in this Fall 2021 video report. The buildings mentioned include the Jefferson Arms Apartments (closed 2014) Railway Exchange Building (closed 2012), the AT&T Building (closed 2017) and the Millennium Hotel (closed 2014). Due to the pandemic,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BOCANEWSNOW

NEW NAME: Shoppes At Yamato Corner, Includes CVS, MedExpress

Strip Center Rebrands After Investment By Management Company BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s a new name for an old strip shopping center. The corner of Yamato and 441 will soon be known as “Yamato Corner.” It’s home to CVS, MedExpress, Dunkin Donuts, and […] The article NEW NAME: Shoppes At Yamato Corner, Includes CVS, MedExpress appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Tacoma News Tribune

Neighbors fought it, but work’s begun on apartment project in Tacoma’s Proctor District

Gig Harbor-based The Rush Companies has started work on its Proctor III apartment project at the corner of North Adams and North 27th streets in Tacoma. Proctor III is Rush’s third mixed-use development in the Proctor District, following Proctor Station and Madison25, both located along North Proctor Street. Proctor III is a block off the main thoroughfare.
TACOMA, WA
conwaydailysun.com

Property of the Week: Three-bedroom ranch in Conway

This beautifully maintained three-bedroom ranch located at 27 Muster Road is a sought after Conway location. The moment you walk through the door, the wall-to-wall brick mantle with gas fireplace will instantly grab your attention. You will also feel all the love and care that has gone into this home...
CONWAY, NH
CBS San Francisco

Structural Expert: Repair Work On San Francisco’s Leaning Millennium Tower Should Stop

by Abigail Sterling and Max Darrow SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Limited work on a fix for San Francisco’s leaning Millennium Tower has resumed, but at least one leading structural engineering consultant believes it’s time to put the brakes on the entire project. READ MORE: ‘It Was Deceptive;’ Former San Francisco Millennium Tower Tenant Glad He’s Out Construction crews were busy on the corner of Mission and Fremont Thursday as work on part of San Francisco’s leaning Millennium Tower retrofit resumed. Work on the fix was paused just before Labor Day once it became apparent construction methods were actually making the problem worse. READ MORE:...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Dallasite

Take a look at these homes for sale in Dallas

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Freshly painted interior, three bedroom, one and a half bath brick home on large corner lot in established neighborhood. Convenient to schools and shopping.
DALLAS, TX
luxuryrealestate.com

240 Wake Forest Road

Rare opportunity! Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath with a family room home located in the highly sought after College Park neighborhood. The main living area is an open concept living/kitchen/dining/family areas, with tons of room suitable for any configuration. The kitchen includes quartz countertops and a 6 month new side by side refrigerator (included.) The dining room and family room both feature double paned sliding glass doors that open to the patio of the private backyard perfect for entertaining. The generously sized bedrooms include plenty of closet space and both bathrooms in the home have been completely remodeled with brand new tile, vanities, toilets and fixtures. The finished two car garage features built in cabinets, overhead storage and a utility sink. The washer & dryer are included. This 1897 square foot home boasts tons of natural light, recessed lighting, scraped ceilings, tall baseboards and laminate flooring throughout. HVAC, AC, Ducts and tankless water heater installed in 2017. Smart home features installed including a RING doorbell, and NEST climate controls/garage door app. Landscaping has been updated with new grass. Centrally located in Costa Mesa with easy access to the 55 freeway. Close to the OC Fair, the beach, schools and OCC. This house is ready to be a home, don’t miss out.
Brooklyn Beat

Take a look at these homes on the market in Brooklyn

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Calling All Investors & FTHBer's! Fantastic Location in Downtown Hoboken! Renovated in 2021, this stylish and bright 1B/1B condo boasts brand new hardwood
BROOKLYN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

41 Room Home In New York Will Cost You Less Than 100k

If you ever wanted to live like a king or queen, you now have a chance to own your own castle that is just hours outside of Western New York. Currently for sale on Zillow for $99,900 is a 41 room castle that is located in Elmira, New York. The castle is located at 615 Columbia Street and has 10 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and over 8,000 square feet of living space.
ELMIRA, NY

