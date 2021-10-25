CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg’s Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies At 70

By Black Information Network
Atlanta Daily World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnoop Dogg‘s mother, Beverly Tate, has passed away at the age of 70. The hip-hop icon took to social media on Sunday (October 24) to confirm the news of her death and pay tribute to the woman who he described as an “angel.”. “Thank u god for giving me...

atlantadailyworld.com

thefocus.news

Who is Snoop Dogg's father, Vernell? Artist's family mourns mom Beverly

Vernell Varnado is best known as the father of hugely popular American rapper and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. Following the recent passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, fans are curious to know more about Snoop Dogg’s loved ones. Here we get to know Varnado and his wider family. Explore the...
MUSIC
International Business Times

Snoop Dogg Mourns His Mother's Death: 'Thank U God For Giving Me An Angel'

Rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram Sunday to mourn his mother Beverly Tate's death with a series of heartfelt posts. Dogg, 50, shared the tragic news with a sweet throwback photo of him and his mother. In the photo, the rapper wrapped his arm around his mother wearing a black jacket and a beanie cap while his mother was wearing a blue and white dress as she smiled for the camera.
CELEBRITIES
State
Mississippi State
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
RELATIONSHIPS
Person
Gayle King
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kobe Bryant
Black Enterprise

Notorious Former Kingpin Who Inspired ‘Paid In Full’ Gunned Down In Harlem

A 55-year-old former drug boss was shot and killed in his native Harlem. Alberto “Alpo” Martinez, the notorious drug dealer who ran the streets of New York in the 80s, was gunned down in a driveby early Sunday morning in Harlem. According to The Source, police detailed Martinez was shot multiple times in the chest. An unidentified vehicle passing on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Blvd shortly after 3 am was reportedly involved in the shooting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartache after tragic loss

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

A reporter says Bruce Willis once made her wait 9 days for a ‘nightmare’ interview and then didn’t tip the waiter at the restaurant he forced shut

In a new podcast, a journalist says Bruce Willis once made her wait nine days for an interview. Martha Frankel said on “Haileywood” that the actor made a restaurant shut down and then didn’t tip. She also called the overall experience of speaking to him “a nightmare.”. A journalist reflected...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jennifer Garner Removes Ring From That Finger Amid Speculation She's Engaged To On-Again Boyfriend John Miller

When Jennifer Garner was spotted wearing a ring on that finger, the rumor mill began turning with speculation she might be engaged to her on-again boyfriend, John Miller. The 49-year-old actress was photographed frolicking around Miller's New York City neighborhood last week. It was hard not to notice the metal band on her left ring finger, especially because she seemed to be showing it off.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ernie Johnson Announces the Death of His 33-Year-Old Son Michael

NBA on TNT anchor Ernie Johnson announced on social media on Friday night that his 33-year-old son, Michael, had died. Michael suffered from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which causes severe respiratory issues. Johnson, who hosts “NBA on TNT” with Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley, shares the following note on...
NBA
Indy100

It’s 10 years since Kim Kardashian divorced Kris Humphries after just 72 days – here’s where he is now

It’s officially been a decade since Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries famously tied the knot — only for the couple to file for divorce just 72 days later. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the former NBA player began their whirlwind romance back in late 2010 after Humphries’ teammate, Jordan Farmar, introduced the two in New York. Much like their eventual divorce, their relationship was fast and swift.
RELATIONSHIPS

