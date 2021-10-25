CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Circuit Applies Federal Bankruptcy Law, Not Securities Law, In Madoff SIPA Liquidation

By Michael L. Cook
Cover picture for the article“[L]ack of good faith in a SIPA [Securities Investor Protection Act] liquidation applies an inquiry notice, not willful blindness, standard, and that a SIPA trustee does not bear the burden of pleading the transferee’s lack of good faith.”. The Second Circuit applied federal bankruptcy law when holding that good...

