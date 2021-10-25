CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
27-year-old Cleveland man fatally shot on porch on city’s East side

By Julia Bingel
cleveland19.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on a porch in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood around 7:50...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 16

Al Sims
6d ago

These young thugs dont care about human life everybody got something to prove nowdays so sad deepest condolences to the family

Reply(1)
9
CLE
6d ago

Most any black area is violent, dangerous and spiraling downward. Should we defund police or blame whites not sure which is the better solution??

Reply
3
moon cricket
6d ago

they forgot suspect description. it was a white male about 35 blonde hair blue eyes. should stick out like a sore thumb in that neighborhood

Reply
3
 

