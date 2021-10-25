Berkshire Botanical Garden announces a 2-year interim executive director

NewportFILM announced the appointment of Cathleen Carr as its new executive director. Carr comes to newportFILM with nearly 20 years of arts, culture and non-profit experience. Since 2013, Carr has served as director of programs as well as director of innovation and engagement for New York City’s Opening Act, which brings theater-based programming to over 50 NYC public schools. As part of the senior leadership team, she focused on program expansion, organizational growth, strategic planning, external communications, public engagement, fundraising and development. Under Carr’s guidance, Opening Act increased partnerships by more than 80%, launched corporate engagement programming, exceeded digital fundraising goals, doubled audience size for live performances, and created innovative virtual programming. Prior to Opening Act, Carr worked as a producer and performer in Chicago, Boston, and NYC.
Comments / 0