CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Berkshire Botanical Garden announces a 2-year interim executive director

hudsonvalley360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — Mike Beck, BBG’s Executive Director, is taking a sabbatical to spend two years in England. He will accompany his husband, a corporate lawyer with strong expertise in the technology sector, who is pursuing a career opportunity ‘across the pond’ that will extend from this September through...

www.hudsonvalley360.com

Comments / 0

Related
fortworthbusiness.com

Oldest major botanic garden in Texas launches master planning effort

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden | Botanical Research Institute of Texas announced Oct. 26 the launch of a multi-stakeholder Master Planning Committee and the selection of Dallas-based landscape architecture firm Studio Outside to design a comprehensive master plan to inform the direction and priorities for the next 20 years of infrastructure and facility improvements across the 120-acre campus.
TEXAS STATE
fox13news.com

Drone Zone: Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

It is the largest waterfront reserve of native Florida plants in the state that is open to the public. The gardens is also home to the region’s only butterfly house, where visitors can interact with the insects.
LIFESTYLE
hudsonvalley360.com

Berkshire Botanical Garden Presents “The Magic of Nicholas Mongiardo”

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — For the first time in his 70-year career, Berkshire resident Nicholas Mongiardo presents a solo show of his signature lacquerwork at Berkshire Botanical Garden’s Leonhardt Galleries. The exhibition, “The Magic of Nicholas Mongiardo,” features screens, paintings and furniture showcasing more than two-dozen pieces spanning 30 years, and a body of work rarely seen in public. The exhibition opens with a gallery reception on Saturday, November 6, 3-5 p.m.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Newport Buzz

newportFILM announces the appointment of Cathleen Carr as its new executive director!

NewportFILM announced the appointment of Cathleen Carr as its new executive director. Carr comes to newportFILM with nearly 20 years of arts, culture and non-profit experience. Since 2013, Carr has served as director of programs as well as director of innovation and engagement for New York City’s Opening Act, which brings theater-based programming to over 50 NYC public schools. As part of the senior leadership team, she focused on program expansion, organizational growth, strategic planning, external communications, public engagement, fundraising and development. Under Carr’s guidance, Opening Act increased partnerships by more than 80%, launched corporate engagement programming, exceeded digital fundraising goals, doubled audience size for live performances, and created innovative virtual programming. Prior to Opening Act, Carr worked as a producer and performer in Chicago, Boston, and NYC.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Tower Hill Botanic Garden’s Gnomevember runs all November!

The great gnome uprising has begun! In 1986, the Worcester County Horticultural Society purchased Tower Hill Farm in Boylston and began building Tower Hill Botanic Garden. It is said that gnomes inhabited the property, long before Tower Hill was ever built, but strangely, over the past two years gnome activity has been on the rise. But why? Perhaps the gnomes are tired of hiding. Or maybe they are curious about the visitors, or the new gardens being built. All that is known is that ever since they started showing up, things have been going awry. Every morning the horticultural staff finds pots turned over, tools missing, and muddy footprints in the Visitor’s Center.
BOYLSTON, MA
yourvalley.net

Arizona Historical Society announces new executive director

The Arizona Historical Society announced David Breeckner as the incoming executive director at the organization on Oct. 22. With a passion for history and learning, Breeckner will start his tenure in December 2021. “We have caught a rising star,” AHS board president Linda Whitaker stated in the release. “Of the...
EDUCATION
hudsonvalley360.com

Berkshire Botanical Garden schedules 6th annaul Rooted in Place Ecological Gardening symposium

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — Berkshire Botanical Garden’s 6th annual Rooted in Place Ecological Gardening Symposium invites attendees to create a new, environmentally sensitive vision by exploring the connection between the surrounding landscape. Scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington, Mass.,...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
shorelineareanews.com

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation (KBGF) Board of Directors accepting applications for new members

The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is now accepting applicants to join the Board of Directors, starting in January 2022. We welcome all, but please note this year we are especially looking for a Board member with an accounting/financial background to fill our Treasurer role, and also a Board member interested in Volunteer Organizing.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botanical Garden#The Botanic Garden#Gardening#Interim#The Gardens At Elm Bank#Bbg S Board Of Trustees#Bbg Board Chair#Board
Secret SF

An Enormous New Plant Nursery Is Coming To SF Botanical Garden

SF Botanical Garden’s new nursery will cover about 34,000 square feet. SF Botanical Garden recently broke ground on a brand-new plant nursery , due to open in spring of 2022! As the city’s authority on countless types of plants, the Garden is a must for both locals and tourists, and this is absolutely fantastic news for San Francisco’s gardening enthusiasts. The nursery will feature a greenhouse, a headhouse, storage, expanded growing grounds, and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fox13news.com

USF Botanical Gardens considered a ‘hidden gem in the middle of campus’

TAMPA, Fla. - Nestled in the middle of the University of South Florida campus, bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds make their home among a 10-acre botanical garden. The USF Botanical Gardens has a collection of plants from all over the world including cacti, bromeliads, succulents, orchids and fruit trees. "When people...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
thevistapress.com

Fall Fun Festival At Ala Vista Botanical Gardens – Our Best Ever!

Vista, CA –The 2021 Fall Fun Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens was a GREAT day with 1000 people (including vendors and volunteers) attending!. Our 13th Fall Festival featured GREAT teamwork including AVBG Board members, members of The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC, and 80 student volunteers from Vista High School, Mission Vista High School, Rancho Buena Vista High School, Palomar College, and the Miss Vista Pageant.
VISTA, CA
Arkansas Business

Jennifer Cobb Named Executive Director of City Year Little Rock

The nonprofit education group City Year Little Rock has named Jennifer Cobb its new executive director. Cobb succeeds Sarah Roberson, who joined the group in 1996 and served in multiple roles before becoming the leader of its Little Rock program in 2011. Roberson left in June for a position as an education adviser at Apptegy. Shanon Ford served as interim executive director of City Year.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Guardian

Non-Executive Directors

Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust (BDCFT) is a provider of award winning, high quality mental health, community and learning disability services that look after the ‘whole person’, caring for their physical and mental health needs. We aim to work with individuals, their carers and our partners to connect people to the best quality care, when and where they need it. We strive to be a national role model as an employer and we embrace and welcome diversity of thought and challenge.
MENTAL HEALTH
Morning Journal

Vermilion: Suszko wins Main Street Executive Director of the Year Award

This year’s recipient of the Main Street Executive Director of the Year Award is Marilou Suszko from the Main Street Vermilion program. Nominated by members of the Main Street Vermilion Board, Suszko, has a “creative energy” that can be felt by everyone she comes into contact with, according to a news release from Main Street Vermilion.
VERMILION, OH
thejaxsonmag.com

A walk through Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Located in Coral Gables, the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is said to be home to the only tropical rain forest in the continental United States. Established by Robert H. Montgomery in 1936, the 83-acre botanical garden near Biscayne Bay was designed by landscape architect William Lyman Phillips. As a member of the Olmsted Brothers firm, Phillips worked on the Boston Common early in his career. After arriving in Florida during, his projects included Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Bok Tower Gardens (with the Olmsted Brothers), Greynolds Park, McKee Botanic Gardens, Overseas Highway to the Keys, Royal Palm State Park in the Everglades, Matheson Hammock, Virginia Key, Miami’s Woodlawn Cemetery and the University of Miami. In addition to having an extensive collection of rare tropical plants, Fairchild is also a conservation research facility, learning center, laboratory and museum.
LIFESTYLE
northcoastcurrent.com

San Diego Botanic Garden gets grant for Encinitas project

Encinitas’ San Diego Botanic Garden recently received a grant of up to $200,000 from the California State Coastal Conservancy toward restoring Ocean Knoll Canyon, located near Ocean Knoll Elementary School. The grant, given in September and formally announced this month, will go to enhancement and restoration of more than half...
ENCINITAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy