Berkshire Botanical Garden announces a 2-year interim executive director

The great gnome uprising has begun! In 1986, the Worcester County Horticultural Society purchased Tower Hill Farm in Boylston and began building Tower Hill Botanic Garden. It is said that gnomes inhabited the property, long before Tower Hill was ever built, but strangely, over the past two years gnome activity has been on the rise. But why? Perhaps the gnomes are tired of hiding. Or maybe they are curious about the visitors, or the new gardens being built. All that is known is that ever since they started showing up, things have been going awry. Every morning the horticultural staff finds pots turned over, tools missing, and muddy footprints in the Visitor’s Center.

BOYLSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO