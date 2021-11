Ahead of the Olympic Games last summer, several of Canada’s top distance runners made their way to Flagstaff, Arizona for altitude training camp before going to Tokyo. At an elevation of 2,106 metres (7,000 feet), the air is much thinner there and provides only about 78 per cent as much oxygen as is available at sea level. Training at altitude is known to impart performance benefits, but of course, most of us can’t take a month or more away from our usual lives to fly to Flagstaff for training. Luckily, there are ways to simulate altitude training at sea level. Some of these methods are more effective than others, but if you want to give altitude training a shot, maybe it’s time to give one of these options a try.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO