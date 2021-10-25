Telfar Made a Quilted Puffer Bag In Collaboration With Moose Knuckles

This article appears in the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of AnOther Magazine:. When Telfar Clemens went to sign the contract for his new home in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, he spotted a woman walking into the house next door carrying a box-shaped, medium-sized orange shopping tote with double shoulder straps, top handles and an embossed TC logo. She looked at him, pointed at the bag and realised her new neighbour was the designer behind her Bushwick Birkin, a nickname coined by multimedia artist Xya Rachel for the faux-leather Bloomingdale’s-inspired shopping bag. “It’s everywhere, I see it on people all day,” says Clemens. “Whenever we meet someone with it, we’re immediately connected because they get us,” adds Babak Radboy, the artistic director of Clemens’s label Telfar. “That’s what makes our customers so special.”
Comments / 0