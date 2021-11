Amidst a sea of cookie-cutter horror films, there are certain ones that roll in every once in a while and disturb the waters. They have such a distinct look and execution that they defy the genre and have such a memorable presence that they damn near redefine it. After creating Shaun of the Dead, one of the most quintessential comedy horror films ever made, Edgar Wright delves back into horror with the visceral, dizzying psychological horror-thriller Last Night in Soho, and he yet again shakes up the genre — this time with a more serious tone and in a manner that manages to get under the skin, yet still have fun with it.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO