Lana Del Rey Takes Us To "Arcadia" In Sublime Live Performance

By editorial standards
NYLON
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Friday, Lana Del Rey released her latest record, Blue Banisters, and to commemorate the release, the singer stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform the album’s second single, “Arcadia.”. Already, the New York-born performer’s eighth studio album (which is also her second this year alone)...

www.nylon.com

