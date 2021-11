Long-time Fatal Frame fans have been clamoring for any movement with the franchise for several years now, as the series has spent a long time being about as dead as the many tortured ghosts you come across in the games. Well, we finally have that twitch of life that fans have been waiting on, and while a remaster of one of the franchise’s least regarded games isn’t the glorious revival that many of us would have preferred, it does make sense for a few reasons and it still does a great job of bringing together the core elements of the Fatal Frame games, and thus, reminding us all why we love them so much. It also serves as a very digestible entry point for newcomers as it is the most modern-looking and playing game in series after all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO