CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

USPS, FedEx, and UPS announce holiday shipping deadlines, don’t wait if you want gifts delivered on time

positivelyosceola.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSPS – USPS is touting the slogan… “don’t delay, mail and ship today.”. December 17: First-class mail service (including greeting cards) December 17: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces) December 18: Priority mail service. December 23: Priority mail express service. USPS For Air/Army/Fleet/Diplomatic post office addresses:. November 6: Retail...

www.positivelyosceola.com

Comments / 0

Related
cortlandstandard.net

Don’t wait for holiday deliveries

Bob Haight has a solution to those supply chain problems that mean a 45% longer wait for Christmas gifts delivered from overseas: Buy local. “It’s a big topic and it’s definitely impacting us here in Cortland County,” said Haight, president of the Cortland County Chamber of Commerce. “This is my advice every year — shop local as much as possible. We have local stores with good stock right now and then you can take that whole shipping time worry out of it.”
CORTLAND, NY
CNET

Final dates to ship holiday packages with FedEx, UPS and USPS

While Thanksgiving isn't here yet, you may need to start thinking about when to start sending holiday cards and packages to friends and family. Diwali starts Nov. 4, the first night of Hanukkah is Nov. 28 and shipping cutoffs for Dec. 25 may come sooner than you think (we have the deadlines below).
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
NBC Connecticut

USPS Hiring as It Gears Up for Holiday Rush

We are still in October and already a lot of people are out there buying and shipping gifts for the holidays. Why? Because we're still dealing with supply chain issues just about everywhere. And also, there's that ongoing need for more workers to actually get your packages delivered. Amy Gibbs...
HARTFORD, CT
FingerLakes1.com

USPS mail and tracking before the holidays: ship gifts early if you want them to arrive before Christmas

Many people express frustration as they track their packages whether they sent or are receiving them. Often times there will be a “delivery by” date, until that date passes and the package still hasn’t arrived to its destination. With Christmas ahead, it’s important people have an idea of what they need to do to ensure their gifts arrive on time.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Mail Delivery#Fedex Ground#Ups#Continental#Usps Alaska#The United Postal Service#Post Office
houstonherald.com

Don’t click that! Scammers are preying on holiday shoppers buying gifts early

The holidays are all about celebrating what’s good, but that doesn’t mean scammers are taking a vacation. Better Business Bureau (BBB) takes this early opportunity to remind consumers that con artists see busy, over-burdened shoppers as likely targets for their schemes. Some common scams during the holidays include:. Online shopping...
EBAY
NECN

What Can You Do to Make Sure Holiday Gifts, Cards Arrive on Time This Year?

It was called “Ship-a-geddon” when pandemic online shopping collided with the holidays last year. The result was a lot of back-ups and package delays. As COVID lingers and supply chain issues mount, Patricia Falcao of Needham, Massachusetts, isn’t sure what her holiday shipping strategy is this year. “Because of supply...
NEEDHAM, MA
WJLA

As the holiday shopping season approaches, 7News has the best times to buy and ship gifts

WASHINGTON (7News) — It's already time to think about holiday shopping and 7News is On Your Side with the best time to buy and ship according to the experts. Katherine Cullen, the senior director for Industry and Consumer Insights for the National Retail Federation said customers will have a lot of energy heading into the holidays, and about half will start to shop before November.
WASHINGTON, DC
KSNB Local4

Shipping delays continue, USPS recommends planning ahead during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the United States, shipping has become an ongoing issue and most Americans have experienced late arrivals on packages during the pandemic. If you plan on mailing any gifts this holiday season, it might be time to start working on the shopping list soon because that deadline to get gifts out the door is coming up soon.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
KOCO

USPS anticipates longer shipping times this holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY — With longer shipping times expected this holiday season, USPS hopes their newest machine will help make sure packages get to where they need to go. Sorting packages is a slow process, officials said. The new machine is expected to make the process about two times faster, just in time for the holiday season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FedEx Encourages Early Holiday Shipping

Even before Halloween, retailers and shipping companies across the country are urging consumers to do their holiday online shopping and shipping sooner rather than later. “It has been a challenging 20 months for sure as we’ve navigated the pandemic and what we’re seeing now is just further increases in online shipping and shopping as people become more comfortable with that,” said Jenny Robertson, FedEx senior vice president of integrated marketing and communications. “That increase in volume coupled with labor shortages and supply chain issues around the world are setting us up for a season that will be like no other.”
INDUSTRY
WTAX

USPS, FEDEX, AND UPS announce dates for shipping Christmas presents

It’s not even Halloween yet, but you might want to start thinking about any holidays gifts you might want to send to loved ones. The U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS have released the final dates for shipping Christmas gifts. According to the Postal Service, if customers want their packages to get there on time and wish to send their packages through retail ground, they must mail them by December 15th. First class packages must be shipped by December 17th, and customers must send priority mail by December 18th. Overall, The Postal Service recommends consumers mail gifts before December 6th, as that’s the date when customer traffic increases significantly. FedEx has similar guidelines: home delivery and ground packages must be shipped by December 15th; FedEx Express Saver and 3Day Freight have limited flexibility but must be sent by December 21st. FedEx 2Day packages must be sent by December 22nd. UPS for 3-day select shipping you must mail stuff by December 21st, 2-day air must be sent by December 22nd, and next-day air must be sent by December 23rd. All domestic and ground-based shipping through UPS will depend on the region but will average between one and five days. Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? (Yahoo)
INDUSTRY
CNET

Believe it or not, you can legally buy strangers' Amazon and USPS packages. We'll explain

Are you curious about what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, your items could've been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
INDUSTRY
hillsdalecollegian.com

USPS increases postage prices

The United States Postal Service permanently increased postage prices beginning Aug. 29, 2021, according to a statement made by the USPS. The price increases differ depending on the type of mail as well as its weight, if applicable. Increases range from 2 cents to 16 cents. Only the cost of additional ounces on first class mail, single-piece letters remains unchanged. A more detailed breakdown of the price changes can be found online at: https://faq.usps.com/s/article/2021-Postage-Price-Changes.
HILLSDALE, MI
CBS New York

Want To Make Sure You Have Your Holiday Gifts On Time? Start Shopping Now, Retailers Say

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Global supply chain delays might prove to be the biggest Grinch this holiday season. Stores are urging people to begin shopping now to avoid delays, and some are taking that advice. We’re not even past Halloween, yet retailers are already warning customers about holiday gift shortages. They say the threat of supply chain bottlenecks is no trick. “This year, it’s true, you really should start shopping now if you can,” said Liz Pollack, of the Cross County Center in Yonkers. Clogged ports, labor shortages and higher demand are impacting shipments of toys, electronics, apparel and more. At Cross County Shopping Center,...
BRONXVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy