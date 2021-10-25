Chiefs vs. Titans: Eight numbers to make you feel even worse

The Kansas City Chiefs absolutely have to beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. This game is as close to do-or-die as it gets. Now, on paper, it won’t be a total disaster if the Chiefs lose. They will be 3-4 and will remain in the basement of the AFC West but, sure, they could rattle off a crazy winning streak and be sitting pretty at the end of the year. That could happen. But in practice, this is a gotta-have-it game for the Chiefs. They’ve put themselves in a hole and they need to start climbing out of it now. Last week’s win over Washington was a good first step. Kansas City is back to even. The Titans are a much better football team than Washington, however. In fact, the Titans just beat Buffalo, the team that totally humiliated the Chiefs on Sunday night football just a couple of weeks ago.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO