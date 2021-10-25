CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs vs. Titans: Eight numbers to make you feel even worse

By Bransen Gibson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs’ season went from bad to worse on Sunday, after they got absolutely hammered by the Tennessee Titans in an atrocious 27-3 defeat. It was arguably Kansas City’s worst – and certainly most embarrassing – loss of the season, which is saying a lot just two weeks after...

AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
KC Chiefs vs Titans: Top prop bets to make for NFL Week 7

Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry provide the ultimate offensive showcase for any fan wanting to watch some of the very best weapons in their prime face off against the other. That’s good news for fans wanting fireworks as they watch some NFL football on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Tennessee Titans to help kick off the early afternoon slate of games in Week 7.
NFL odds: How to bet Chiefs vs. Titans, point spread, more

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans are set to resume their rivalry that dates back to the days of the American Football Leagues — and when the franchises were in different cities. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Chiefs and...
Chiefs Injury Report: Hitchens Out, Others Hopeful vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their top defensive signal-caller when they face the Tennesee Titans this Sunday, adding another challenge to an already steep assignment against Derrick Henry and company. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ruled out veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens on Friday, as he did not practice...
Titans vs. Chiefs: Week 7 Primer

From one top offense to another, the Tennessee Titans (4-2) play their second game in six days at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, as they host the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3). Have you gotten over that thrilling 34-31 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football? If you haven’t, that is understandable, but the Titans themselves had to quickly transition into a week of preparation for a Kansas City team that they have been involved with for some memorable endings the last few seasons.
Inactives: Titans vs. Chiefs

It’s another big one for the Tennessee Titans, and they’ll have most of their key pieces on offense available in this one. Julio Jones and A.J. Brown will be up and available today, both battling back from different issues. Brown had been sick all week with food poisoning, while Jones was dealing with a hamstring.
Titans left tackle Lewan out vs. Chiefs, Jones questionable

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as he recovers from a concussion. The Titans also declared Friday that wide receiver Chester Rogers, who ranks second in the NFL averaging 13.3 yards per punt return, and linebacker Monty Rice won't play.
Chiefs vs Titans predictions: K.C. can’t afford to lose to the Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs absolutely have to beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. This game is as close to do-or-die as it gets. Now, on paper, it won’t be a total disaster if the Chiefs lose. They will be 3-4 and will remain in the basement of the AFC West but, sure, they could rattle off a crazy winning streak and be sitting pretty at the end of the year. That could happen. But in practice, this is a gotta-have-it game for the Chiefs. They’ve put themselves in a hole and they need to start climbing out of it now. Last week’s win over Washington was a good first step. Kansas City is back to even. The Titans are a much better football team than Washington, however. In fact, the Titans just beat Buffalo, the team that totally humiliated the Chiefs on Sunday night football just a couple of weeks ago.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Chiefs -5.5 Total: 57.5 Over -115 | Under -105 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Chiefs +750 | Titans +2200. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans Predictions and Picks. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and Picks. Both teams got a much-needed win last week. The Chiefs were...
Chiefs vs. Titans preview: 5 things to watch in Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs have touched down in Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season. It’s the first time these two squads have faced off since the AFC Championship Game during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning season. It’s a new season with new challenges and strengths that will surely impact each team in this game.
KC Chiefs vs. Titans: Mostly depressing takeaways from Week 7

It wouldn’t surprise us in the least if, at some point, you decided to stop watching the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Given the final deficit of 24 points in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, there was very little reason to keep the game on unless you’re a glutton for punishment.
Pre-Snap Read: Titans vs. Chiefs

Not many would have guessed that when the Tennessee Titans hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 the Chiefs would be in last place in the AFC West. But here we are, and the 3-3 Chiefs just seem to be off, as has star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While the...
