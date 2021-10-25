CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

What's Up With: The Construction by the Lakes

By Megan Kelleher
nd.edu
 7 days ago

Runners, walkers and outdoor enthusiasts alike might have noticed the massive construction project by Saint Joseph’s and Saint Mary’s Lake that has been in the works since the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Prior to the fall semester, the space featured an array of...

scholastic.nd.edu

The Suburban Times

What’s UP with Biz?

City of University Place announcement. Throughout the year, the City’s Economic Development Office celebrates the openings of new, expanded or relocated businesses in the city with special ribbon cuttings. Now you can catch up on these events in a series of condensed video recaps of these celebrations and learn more...
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
nd.edu

Corby Drive closed for up to 45 days

Corby Drive between Sorin Hall and Walsh Hall closed starting Tuesday, Oct. 26, to accommodate construction equipment. A crane will be on site for the next 30-45 days to aid in the Sorin Hall renovation and addition. Corby Drive is expected to reopen before the Thanksgiving holiday. Two-way access to the Basilica and an alternate drive route to the Walsh Hall parking area will be available. Review the map for details.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Union-Recorder

SCHULTE: What’s UP is DOWNtown!

I’m so thrilled for the opportunity to write this column and inform the community of all things downtown. I’m thankful that Natalie Linder and The Union-Recorder thought of me. I want to use this first column to mostly explain why downtown districts are extremely important to a city. The downtown...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
lakecountybloom.com

What’s Up This Week in The Bloom – 10.22.21

While driving Highway 29 just past Kelseyville on a morning commute, my daughter commented, “Boy, Lake County sure looks different when it’s raining.” Big Valley opened up against the recent gray horizon hiding the normally clear blue sky ahead of us. I couldn’t help but feel like we were on our own tiny island. It was comforting to know the mountains surrounding Lake County are still there, just tucked away behind layers and layers of moisture. At that moment, I remembered how much I love Lake County no matter what season it is. I would be hard-pressed to pick a favorite. This week, we’re happy to share with you another one of Lake County’s treasures: its soundscape. Author Kathleen Scavone shares how the sounds of our county create a unique symphony you can’t find anywhere else. So whether you’re listening to the lap of the lake against the shore or the steady drip falling from the yellow-leaved oaks, have a great weekend Lake County and stay dry and warm!
LAKE COUNTY, CA
theloopnewspaper.com

What's Up in Stallion Springs?

Stallion Springs resident Natalie Frankland was featured at Tehachapi Winery on Friday, Oct. 8, at a dinner and wine tasting event. She is looking forward to returning to the winery on Dec. 12 for an encore presentation. Natalie is the Worship Team Leader at the Stallion Springs Community Church that...
STALLION SPRINGS, CA

