Amelia Gray Hamlin Says She’s Really ‘Happy’ After Scott Disick is Spotted With Possible New Girlfriend

Good vibes only! Amelia Gray Hamlin let her followers know she’s feeling good after her split with Scott Disick.

The 20-year-old model took to Instagram to share photos from her weekend. “Rly rly happy,” she captioned the Sunday, October 24, gallery that featured snapshots of her all smiles, eating buttery pancakes and jokingly flipping the camera the bird.

Her mom, Lisa Rinna, approved of the post and commented with a smiley face emoji.

Hamlin’s update comes nearly one month after Us Weekly confirmed that she and Disick, 38, had broken up after less than one year of dating. “Amelia was the one who ended things,” a source revealed in September, noting that the “breakup was coming regardless” of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s recent social media messages about his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA with Travis Barker.

Rinna, 58, confirmed during part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion that her youngest child “made [the decision] on her own,” to initiate the breakup with the Talentless founder.

The Melrose Place alum also revealed that Disick’s DM scandal this past summer played a part in her daughter deciding to call it quits.

Disick made headlines in August after Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged message that the Flip It Like Disick alum sent him via Instagram. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick allegedly wrote of a photo of the 42-year-old Poosh founder — with whom he shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6 — and Barker, 45, making out on a boat while vacationing in Europe.

“Well, I don’t think that was helpful,” Rinna said during the Wednesday, October 20, episode. “There’s never one reason why I think people split up, you know. Now’s the time to heal, now’s the time for everyone to heal.”

Since the September breakup, Disick has unfollowed Hamlin on Instagram. He was also spotted hanging out with 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley on Friday, October 22, following Kardashian’s engagement to Barker five days earlier.

Meanwhile, Hamlin “liked” a photo of the Blink-182 drummer’s October 17 proposal to the Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons star.

