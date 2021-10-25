CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amelia Gray Hamlin Says She’s Really ‘Happy’ After Scott Disick is Spotted With Possible New Girlfriend

By Shannon Carlin
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02VwVV_0cc03qFI00
Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick Shutterstock (2)

Good vibes only! Amelia Gray Hamlin let her followers know she’s feeling good after her split with Scott Disick.

The 20-year-old model took to Instagram to share photos from her weekend. “Rly rly happy,” she captioned the Sunday, October 24, gallery that featured snapshots of her all smiles, eating buttery pancakes and jokingly flipping the camera the bird.

Her mom, Lisa Rinna, approved of the post and commented with a smiley face emoji.

Hamlin’s update comes nearly one month after Us Weekly confirmed that she and Disick, 38, had broken up after less than one year of dating. “Amelia was the one who ended things,” a source revealed in September, noting that the “breakup was coming regardless” of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s recent social media messages about his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA with Travis Barker.

Rinna, 58, confirmed during part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion that her youngest child “made [the decision] on her own,” to initiate the breakup with the Talentless founder.

The Melrose Place alum also revealed that Disick’s DM scandal this past summer played a part in her daughter deciding to call it quits.

Disick made headlines in August after Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged message that the Flip It Like Disick alum sent him via Instagram. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick allegedly wrote of a photo of the 42-year-old Poosh founder — with whom he shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6 — and Barker, 45, making out on a boat while vacationing in Europe.

“Well, I don’t think that was helpful,” Rinna said during the Wednesday, October 20, episode. “There’s never one reason why I think people split up, you know. Now’s the time to heal, now’s the time for everyone to heal.”

Since the September breakup, Disick has unfollowed Hamlin on Instagram. He was also spotted hanging out with 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley on Friday, October 22, following Kardashian’s engagement to Barker five days earlier.

Meanwhile, Hamlin “liked” a photo of the Blink-182 drummer’s October 17 proposal to the Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons star.

Keep scrolling to see the model’s latest Instagram gallery that shows her living her best life:

Comments / 34

Phoebe
7d ago

She always looks so sad and unhappy. Poor little girl has had everything handed to her including her ‘modeling’ career. And still isn’t happy.

Reply(1)
25
Bldnurse
6d ago

I have no idea how her and her sister are models? I suppose makeup really does wonders, a loud mouth mother and wealthy parents does help! I just wish she would look happy? Is she depressed?

Reply
12
bone spurs
6d ago

She always looks miserable. Doesn’t have super model looks, at all!’

Reply
16
Related
extratv

See What Rob Kardashian Looks Like Now in Rare Family Photo

Rob Kardashian just made a rare appearance on Instagram!. On Monday, his sister Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from a family dinner that included Rob, who looked happy and healthy. The first pic featured Kourtney Kardashian with her beau Travis Barker, and the second showed siblings Khloé Kardashian and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Threw Tantrum Mid-Flight to 'SNL' Over Travis Barker's Lost Phone

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly became frantic on a flight from Los Angeles to New York on Wednesday when her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, lost his phone on the plane. A passenger on the commercial flight told Page Six Friday Kardashian got into a "kerfuffle" with the flight attendants who asked her to take her seat in business class. Kardashian and Barker are in New York City this weekend since Barker is appearing on Saturday Night Live with rapper Young Thug.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Spotted Out With Kardashian Family After Alleged DM Scandal

Scott Disick still seems close with the Kardashian family following his alleged DM scandal involving his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Early Sunday morning after Kim Kardashian West's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, the father of three was spotted attending the show's after-party with Khloe Kardashian on his arm. Scott wore...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Younes Bendjima
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Amelia Gray
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
AOL Corp

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Want a Baby Together 'Without Any Doubt'

A new chapter! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning to expand their family post-engagement. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, Son Landon Have Sweet Reactions to Dad’s Engagement to Kourtney Kardashian

Congratulations from his kids! Travis Barker’s teenage son and daughter reacted to his and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement on Sunday, October 17. When the Poosh creator, 42, posted a photo of the Blink-182 member’s proposal, captioned, “Forever,” Barker’s daughter, Alabama wrote, “Love u guys.”. As for the musician’s son, Landon, the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Scott Disick is apparently 'dating again' after 'unexpected' split from Amelia Hamlin

It's been a busy couple of months for Scott Disick. In August, his shady DMs about ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were leaked, and just a few days later, he split from his girlfriend of almost a year, Amelia Hamlin. But it seems he's been able to put all that drama behind him, and is reportedly back on the dating scene just a month after his relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Reign Disick#Pda#The Melrose Place#Dm#Poosh
Cosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian got her hair cut again and it looks so chic

Kourtney Kardashian has been pretty busy lately. As soon as 1 October struck, the Poosh founder transformed her home into the ultimate haunted house for Halloween, complete with huge skeletons, ghoulish pumpkins and a shitload of cobwebs everywhere. I'd love to know where she got those OTT decorations from because my local Costco could never.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Got Engaged, Her Sisters Outed Her Huge Rock

In what is probably the most inevitable news of the last year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged. The two lovebirds have been engaging in public PDA for months and have been seemingly smitten with one another. The whirlwind romance has now culminated in an engagement, and it’s one that Kourtney Kardashian shared herself. What she didn’t share was the huge bling Travis Barker gave her. The good news? Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are here to assist with that.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Adele Marrying New Boyfriend After Only A Few Months Of Dating?

Is Adele ready to marry her boyfriend, Rich Paul? One tabloid claims the new couple is secretly engaged. Let’s take a closer look at the rumor. A recent edition of Life & Style reports Adele is rushing to the altar with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul. Adele and Paul made waves back in August when they were spotted dining with Lebron James, Richard Westbrook, and their respective wives. And, according to the tabloid, Adele was sporting a diamond ring on that special finger.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Wows In Sexy Sheer Dress For Night Out In NYC — Photos

Kendall Jenner stunned in a slinky orange and yellow dress as she headed to an event in New York City for her 818 tequila brand. Kendall Jenner has stepped out in a long, sheer dress for a night on the town in New York City. The supermodel was in the Big Apple for an 818 tequila event on October 14, and was spotted leaving her hotel in a slinky orange, yellow and black dress which featured long sleeves. The 25-year-old supermodel paired her colorful, mesh ensemble with clear heels, and a burgundy red purse, as she styled her raven tresses in a sleek blowout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Posts Cryptic Messages After His Proposal To Kourtney Kardashian

By the looks of Shanna Moakler’s Instagram Stories, she doesn’t seem too pleased that Kourtney Kardashian is now engaged to her ex-husband, Travis Barker. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged on Sunday, October 17, and just a day later, Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, seemingly reacted to the proposal news with cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories. Shanna, who has doled out some shade to “Kravis” before, started off her posts with a quote from the late Tupac Shakur, which read, “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f**k.” She also added a heart emoji above the quote.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Shanna Moakler’s Shady Reaction To Travis Barker Engagement

Following Shanna Moakler’s cryptic post-engagement message, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Kourtney Kardashian is unbothered by negativity. After a longtime friendship and whirlwind romance, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged. Following the news, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler shared a cryptic message that seemingly shaded the engagement. While it made headlines, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife that Kourtney, 42, is untroubled by any negativity.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex-Friend Larsa Pippen ‘Knew’ Travis Barker Was The One for Her Before Engagement

No bad blood. Former best friend to the Kardashians Larsa Pippen not only supports Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, she claims she saw it coming. “I knew he was the guy,” Larsa, 47, responded to a fan when they asked if she was “happy for Kourtney and Travis” during a Q&A session via Instagram Stories on Monday, October 18. The Real Housewives of Miami alum did not respond to the follower’s additional comment, where they said they missed her “friendship with Kourtney.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Looks "Not So Little Anymore" in New Pic From Dad Tristan Thompson

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back On?. Tristan Thompson is celebrating the two special prizes he already has in his life. The 30-year-old NBA player posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 27 of his daughter True Thompson, 3, who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian, standing next to Prince Oliver Craig Thompson, 4, the son he shares with ex Jordan Craig. The photos showed the two children posing in front of an array of games at an arcade, and both looked downright giddy.
NBA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy