College Sports

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Enters Six-Day Window

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 7 days ago

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced that all conference games scheduled for Saturday, November 6, have entered a six-day window, will kickoff times and television to be determined following week nine of action (October 30).

West Virginia hosts the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys on November 6 while Baylor travels to TCU, Texas is on the road at Iowa State and in-state rivals Kansas and Kansas State meet in Lawrence.

MountaineerMaven

AP, USA Today Top 25 Polls - Week 10

The top four remain the same following week nine. Georgia retains the top spot, followed by Cincinnati, Alabama, and Oklahoma. In the AP Poll, Michigan State sits a number five after beating in-state rival Michigan while Ohio State slid to sixth. However, Ohio State retained fifth, with Michigan State sitting at sixth in the coaches poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Sunday Morning Thoughts: It's Simple, Trust the Climb

Three weeks ago when West Virginia fell apart against Baylor and dropped to 2-4 on the season, it felt like the team had waved the white flag. Since then, the Mountaineers have responded by playing some of its best football coming away with a pair of wins over TCU and No. 22 Iowa State to get back to .500.
MORGANTOWN, WV
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
MountaineerMaven

What Neal Brown Said Following Win Over Iowa State

Appreciate you all being here. Huge win. I have a lot of respect for Iowa State and what they’ve been able to establish. A lot of respect for coach (Matt) Campbell, his entire staff and his players, especially with a 16-senior start. Those guys have been through it and have taken that program from one that was losing and have taken it all the way to the Big 12 Championship and the brink of making the playoffs. We’ve tried to emulate a lot of what they do here. To me, when you turn on the film, they’re really physical across both fronts and their attention to detail. They’re a disciplined program. A lot of respect for them.
IOWA STATE
MountaineerMaven

Fortune and O'Laughlin Out vs. Iowa State

Moments ago, the West Virginia Athletics Communications Department announced that starting corner Nicktroy Fortune and starting tight end Mike O'Laughlin are out of the lineup against Iowa State due to injuries suffered in the win over TCU last week. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown stated on Tuesday that the...
IOWA STATE
MountaineerMaven

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Iowa State

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information. West Virginia (3-4) at TCU (5-2) Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV) Kickoff: Approx. 7:30 p.m. TV: Big 12 NOW/ESPN+. Stream: fuboTV. Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com. LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @WVHallbilly, & @Callihan_ on...
IOWA STATE
MountaineerMaven

WVU Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia redshirt freshman running back A'Varius Sparrow has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com and has been confirmed by a source close to Mountaineer Maven. Sparrow was one of the final pieces of Neal Brown's first recruiting class in 2020....
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineer Mantrip: Iowa State Edition

The West Virginia Mountaineers host the 22nd ranked Iowa State Cyclones at 2:00 pm EST and will be streaming on ESPN+. The Mountaineers are 5-4 all-time versus the Cyclones. However, Iowa State has won the last three meetings. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Week 9 Odds: West Virginia vs Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) return home to Milan Puskar Stadium for homecoming as they welcome in the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 3-1). WVU got back on track this past week with a 29-17 road win over TCU. Meanwhile, the Cyclones pulled off the upset of No. 8 Oklahoma State, 24-21. Last year in the regular season finale, Iowa State physically dominated West Virginia in the trenches which led to a 42-6 drubbing.
IOWA STATE
MountaineerMaven

Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 9

Here's how the bowl projections stand heading into the second weekend of college football. Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Iowa State

Neal Brown's Mountaineers picked up their first win in over a month last Saturday by defeating TCU on the road, 29-17. It was the first time all season that the offense played a complete game. They didn't turn the ball over, moved it efficiently, and converted some big third downs. After allowing the opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown, the Mountaineer defense allowed the Frogs to score just ten points, all of which came in the first half.
IOWA STATE
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Rasul Douglas Records Game-Winning Interception of Kyler Murray

Former West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas made the play of the game on Thursday night against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. The Packers were leading by three and had 2nd and goal at the five-yard line. If Arizona didn't reach the end zone to take the lead with less than 20 seconds left, they would have been able to kick a chip shot field goal to send it to overtime.
NFL
MountaineerMaven

What Iowa State HC Matt Campbell Said About WVU

"I think this West Virginia team is one of the most talented teams that we've played. I think they're a team that is as up and coming as anybody in our conference. There's a lot of youth on this roster right now but boy oh boy is there a lot of talent. Some of the best skill players in our conference across the board at the receiver position, some physicality at the tight end position, an elite tailback, two quarterbacks that are playing really good football for them, a young but extremely talented offensive line. You flip over on the defensive side and you talk about the experience of their secondary, the guys that have played a lot of football for them. The linebacking corps, and then man, this young, talented defensive line - maybe as talented as any young team in our conference."
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Martinez and Niblack Named to McClain Award Watch List

On Thursday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced West Virginia junior forward Esmery Martinez and senior forward Kari Niblack are among 20 members named to the 2022 Katrina McClain Award Watch List. Additionally, West Virginia and UCONN are the only schools with two players on the preseason watch list.
BASKETBALL
MountaineerMaven

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 9

Week 9 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):. For the majority of the game, it truly felt like Kansas was going to pull off the unthinkable. The Jayhawks led 10-0 at the half but couldn't stop Oklahoma in the 2nd half, allowing 35 points. Once again, OU finds a way to remain unbeaten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 42

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more. Short excerpt from Eugene:. "Stand strong on your word...
FOOTBALL
MountaineerMaven

Woods Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference released its weekly award winners that featured West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. The Dallas, TX, native snagged his first interception as a Mountaineer in front of his hometown crowd at TCU, with a fumble recovery, five tackles, including a tackle for a loss in the Mountaineers 29-17 win over the Horned Frogs.
FOOTBALL
MountaineerMaven

Quick Hits: Simplified Offense, Emergence of Wyatt Milum & Charles Woods + More

"I wouldn't say we simplified it. We just went in with a real intentionality to run the football. We did a much better job of not getting in bad down and distances. When you get off schedule, it really makes it hard. We just had an intentional measure to really go and run the football. I thought we had some good answers to do that. I thought we executed at a higher level than we have been."
FOOTBALL
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
524
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

