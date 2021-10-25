Poetry Moment: Gabeba Baderoon and 'The Edges of Things'

Warren Bradbury of St. Cloud spends at least an hour a day with poetry, quite a change, considering his view of poetry when he was young. “As a student I liked English and Language Arts, but never got into poetry. Even after I had my degree in English, and was teaching, I wasn’t focused on poetry,” he said. “But in the first year of learning how to be a teacher in my early 20s, I ran into methods teachers who made poetry come alive for me. And I really started to notice and care about poetry. I still share Harold Fitterer’s lesson on Stopping By Woods, and another teacher wowed me with the power of memorizing and reciting poems.”

