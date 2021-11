Intruder Drill: There will be an intruder drill Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the end of second hour. The drill will begin with alerts over the P.A. system. Staff and students will practice an enhanced lockdown, which includes barricading doors and gathering defensive materials. Staff will be moving throughout the building to check each classroom. Kirkwood Police officers will also be on campus to evaluate the drill.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO