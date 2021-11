Merck is widening its reach into the treatment of autoimmune diseases by investing in Synthekine, a bioresearch company that develops engineered cytokine therapeutics. Under a worldwide collaboration and research agreement, Merck can exclusively take advantage of Synthekine’s surrogate cytokine agonist platform to discover, develop, and sell new cytokine-based treatments for up to two cytokine targets. The companies will first look into potential therapies for autoimmune illnesses but can later go into immunology, oncology, and other indications.

