Why You Should Always Let Muffin Batter Rest Before Baking

When most people order a big burrito bowl from Chipotle they are probably just looking forward to digging into the delicious blend of rice, beans, protein, and tasty toppings as soon as they can. But however much you might just want to start enjoying that warm, hearty bowl right when you get it, some Chipotle employees say it is a good idea to take an extra minute or two to check your order before you drive off with it. While it is rare, there is a chance you might find something unpleasant in there that you did not order, as one unlucky Chipotle customer recently found out.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO