D.J. Uiagalelei was benched against Pitt after a disappointing 2021 season with Clemson football but Tony Elliott is more to blame than the quarterback. Much like Spencer Rattler, Clemson football quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei came into the 2021 season with immense expectations. Taking over for Trevor Lawrence, he was expected to lead the Tigers into the next era of success. That, however, has not transpired.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO