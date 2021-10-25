CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are The Ten Most Profitable Companies In Kentucky

By Aman Jain
 7 days ago

Kentucky, home to the longest-running sporting event in the U.S. (the Kentucky Derby), has a diversified industrial base. Its main industries are food and beverage, plastics and rubber, manufacturing, primary metals, and aerospace. The state is also among the biggest producers of corn, soybeans, hay and wheat. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Kentucky.

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Kentucky

We have used the latest available profit figures to rank the ten most profitable companies in Kentucky. Following are the ten most profitable companies in Kentucky:

  1. Churchill Downs (>$13 million)

Founded in 1875, this company offers online account wagering on horseracing, casino gaming and pari-mutuel horseracing. Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares are up more than 31% YTD and over 33% in the last three months. For 2020, the company posted revenue of $1.05 billion, down from $1.33 billion in 2019. Churchill Downs employs about 7,000 people and is headquartered in Louisville, Ky.

  1. Computer Services (>$55 million)

Founded in 1965, this company offers information technology solutions and services to corporate and financial institutions. Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) shares are up more than 42% YTD and over 4% in the last three months. For 2020, the company posted revenue of more than $285 million, down from over $292 million in 2019. Computer Services employs over 1,200 people and is headquartered in Paducah, Ky.

  1. Papa John's International (>$55 million)

Founded in 1984, this company operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares are up more than 42% YTD and over 4% in the last three months. For 2020, the company posted revenue of $1.81 billion, up from $1.62 billion in 2019. Papa John's International employs over 16,000 people and is headquartered in Louisville, Ky.

  1. Texas Roadhouse (>$174 million)

Founded in 1993, it is a casual dining restaurant chain. The company has the following segments: Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares are up more than 14% YTD but are down over 11% in the last three months. For 2020, the company posted revenue of $2.4 billion, down from $2.76 billion in 2019. Texas Roadhouse employs over 35,000 people and is headquartered in Louisville, Ky.

  1. Tempur Sealy International (>$189 million)

Founded in 1922, this company develops, makes, markets and distributes bedding products. The company has the following business segments: North America and International segments. Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) shares are up more than 75% YTD and over 20% in the last three months. For 2020, the company posted revenue of $3.8 billion, up from $3.11 billion in 2019. Tempur Sealy International employs over 7,000 people and is headquartered in Lexington, Ky.

  1. Valvoline (>$208 million)

Founded in 1866, this company makes, markets and supplies engine & automotive maintenance products and services. Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has the following business segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. Its shares are up more than 52% YTD and over 15% in the last three months. For 2020, the company posted revenue of $2.35 billion, down from $2.39 billion in 2019. Valvoline employs over 4,000 people and is headquartered in Lexington, Ky.

  1. Ashland Global Holdings (>505 million)

Founded in 1924, it is a specialty chemicals company. The company makes and distributes chemicals for automotive, food and beverage, architectural coatings, personal care, pharmaceutical, adhesives, construction, and energy. Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) shares are up more than 23% YTD and over 11% in the last three months. For 2020, the company posted revenue of $2.33 billion, down from $2.49 billion in 2019. Ashland Global Holdings employs over 4,000 people. It was originally headquartered in Kentucky, but has now shifted its base to Delaware.

  1. Brown-Forman (>$835 million)

Founded in 1870, this company produces and distributes alcoholic beverages, including whiskey, scotch, tequila, vodka, liquor, and wine. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) shares are down more than 12% YTD and over 3% in the last three months. For 2020, the company posted revenue of $3.45 billion, up from $3.34 billion in 2019. Brown-Forman employs over 4,000 people and is headquartered in Louisville, Ky.

  1. Yum! Brands (>$1,294 million)

Founded in 1997, it is a service restaurant company that develops, operates, franchises and licenses a system of restaurants . Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares have gained more than 16% YTD and over 2% in the last three months. For 2020, the company posted revenue of over $5.65 billion, up from $5.6 billion in 2019. Yum! Brands employs over 30,000 people and is headquartered in Louisville, Ky.

  1. Humana (>$2,707 million)

Founded in 1961, this company offers health insurance services, and has the following business segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) shares have gained more than 12% YTD but are down over 1% in the last three months. For 2020, the company posted revenue of over $77 billion, up from $64 billion in 2019. Humana employs over 45,000 people and is headquartered in Louisville, Ky.

