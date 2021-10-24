CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Container ship still smouldering as storm hampers firefighting efforts

By Kiernan Green
thefreepress.ca
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian Coast Guard says a fire aboard a container ship off the coast of Victoria continues to smoulder. The coast guard says in a statement posted on social media that a salvage crew from Resolve Marine is on the scene, but the wind storm that lashed Vancouver Island and the...

www.thefreepress.ca

Comments / 0

KOMO News

Debris, shipping containers wash up on Vancouver Island

VANCOUVER ISLAND, British Columbia. - Four of the more than 100 missing containers that fell off a vessel near the Strait of Juan de Fuca last week have been found washed up on remote parts of Vancouver Island. The Canadian Coast Guard says the four containers washed up on Cape...
seattlepi.com

Coast Guard monitoring 40 adrift shipping containers

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — About 40 shipping containers tumbled into the Pacific Ocean in rough seas west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca entrance on Friday, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the ship lost the containers when it listed to its side.
PORT ANGELES, WA
gcaptain.com

10 Abandon Zim Kingston But Firefighting Efforts Continue

By Bhargav Acharya (Reuters) The Canadian Coast Guard said it is monitoring a fire that broke out on a container ship off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia, and is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to assess the situation. “The Canadian Coast Guard received a report around 11am this...
ACCIDENTS
FOXBusiness

Rough seas knock 40 shipping containers off cargo ship

Forty shipping containers fell into the waters off the Washington coast Friday due to rough seas. The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest received a report of lost cargo from the Zim Kingston at around midnight Thursday night and dispatched helicopters to the scene the following morning. An initial sweep located eight of the containers.
ACCIDENTS
rdrnews.com

The Independent

Cargo ship smoulders as coast guard tackles container fire

A cargo ship that caught fire off the coast of Canada continues to smoulder as firefighters tackle the last of the blaze. Containers on-board the MV Zim Kingston went up in flames last Saturday (23 October), as the ship was anchored several kilometers away from Vancouver Island. The Canadian Coast...
ACCIDENTS
