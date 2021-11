Lewis Hamilton and Formula 1 stars enjoyed a record-breaking crowd at the U.S. Grand Prix as they look forward to more races around the nation in the future. The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) welcomed a record crowd of 400,000 and a carnival-like atmosphere throughout the race weekend. It is no mystery that the record attendance was attributed to the intense rivalry between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Netflix’s wildly successful “Drive to Survive” docuseries. According to Business Insider, the show has garnered over 50 million views in 2021 alone, showing that the right steps have been made since the last iteration of the US GP in 2019.

