CHARLOTTE — The secret formula for the Panthers this year isn’t much of a secret, and head coach Matt Rhule doesn’t mind saying it out loud. Rhule made it apparent throughout Monday’s press conference that the Panthers needed to change the way they’re doing offense, because the current method isn’t working. Specifically, he wants to run more often, and take better care of the ball, which should have the downstream effects his quarterback and defense so desperately need after yesterday’s overtime loss to the Vikings.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO