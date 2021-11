PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When tragedy struck Tree of Life Synagogue three years ago, people around the country were surprised at how so many different faiths came together to support the victims, their families and all Jewish people. But faith leaders here weren’t surprised. In fact, the 10.27 Healing Partnership asked leaders of five different congregations from different faiths and communities to participate in the ceremony in Schenley Park on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA) KDKA’s Kristine Sorensen sat down to talk with those five faith leaders about why and how they work together and what they hope their collaboration can mean for our community. It...

4 DAYS AGO