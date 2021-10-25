Spirits beneath the surface: Ghosts believed to haunt hotel and spa

A little boy's tragic death begins this haunted tale in New Mexico. In honor of Halloween, we're taking a look back at stories we produced in 2017 of haunted locations across the United States. Watch the video above for the full story of the Kimo Theater in New Mexico. Penny...
Worry not, Wise County. The newest “Ghostbusters” movie may not be out, but the Messenger staff is back investigating local haunts. This year our ragtag team of ghost hunters took on the Brown Hotel in Chico.
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — An historic inn in Bensalem is known for its charm and rich history. The Neshaminy Creekside Inn is also said to be haunted.
So just in time for Halloween, two brave souls from the Eyewitness News team decided to check in and check it out. Here’s what reporter Alicia Roberts and photojournalist Matt Maiorano discovered.
“Neshaminy Creekside Inn is special in many ways. One of the ways is there’s other people here. Whether we want to believe it or not, they’re here,” owner Joseph Pignatelli said.
Pignatelli, a self-described serial entrepreneur who bought the Neshaminy Creekside Inn in Bensalem...
Before the Jerome Grand Hotel was the Jerome Grand Hotel, it was the United Verde Hospital. And that’s where this story begins. It was 1888 and—in pursuit of copper, gold, silver, and manganese—the expanding United Verde Copper Company came to the booming mining town of Jerome, Arizona. In its heyday...
ATTICA — Kirk McWhorter said his passion for paranormal began as just a hobby. More than 20 years later, it’s become a quest. “I always had an interest. My family raised me to be open minded,” said McWhorter. Now, a seasoned investigator, McWhorter relies on his own experiences and expertise...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The historic Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow probably is probably visited by ghosts, according to its owner. Vernon Scott, who has been involved with the Virginian throughout his life, said although he has never seen a spirit in the hotel, he is pretty sure they do exist.
There I was, sitting alone in a darkened hotel room, hoping that something terrifying would jump out of a corner. Was that a shadow of a tree branch in the window, I asked myself, or a ghost?. As I walked the courtyard of the historic building, I peered into every...
Built in 1927, Flagstaff’s Hotel Monte Vista is one of Arizona’s most haunted places. John Wayne had his own encounter with the hotel’s “Phantom Bellboy,” a ghost seen over the years roaming the hallways. Guests would hear a knock at their door and a call of “room service.” By the time they would get to the door and open it, no one would be there.
Spending Halloween in the Houston area should include at least one night at the Hotel Galvez in Galveston. It is said that the spirit of a lovelorn woman, Audra, who committed suicide on the 5th floor is still there.
America is home to thousands of hotels, running the gamut from luxury hotels and romantic inns to hip boutique spots. Some of them also belong in a special category that proves to be very popular this time of year: the haunted hotel. These establishments are said to be visited by ghostly figures and feature in tales of strange happenings from former guests, staff and ghost hunters. The following 50 places all have a reputation for being home to a few spirits, which makes them all the perfect place to spend a night around Halloween.
BOSTON (CBS) – There are a lot of ways to get in the Halloween spirit this weekend, including horror double-features, spooky spa specials, and a haunted brewery tour. The Boston Shriner’s Hospital Virtual Haunted Walk helps raise money for patients, and because It’s virtual, you can participate wherever you would like between October 24 and November 1.
The mood was jovial as we wound our way along the twisting rural road, my companions sharing ghost stories and speculating over what spooky things we could expect to see when we arrived at our destination. Their conversation and laughter washed over me as I looked out of the window at the brooding Gloucestershire hills, wondering if there could be a better setting for a haunted castle.
“Don’t be alarmed if you sense a presence in the room with you,” said the desk clerk as we checked into the Cassadaga Hotel. For the people of Cassadaga, otherworldly apparitions are business as usual. In this tiny Central Florida town, the deceased are considered long-term residents, living shoulder-to-shoulder with certified psychics and mediums who make up a majority of the population. Cassadaga is known as the Psychic Capital of the World. Visitors arrive seeking answers, healing or a rendezvous with the dearly departed.
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - For kids who aren’t ready for full blown haunted houses, but want the Halloween experience, the Fox Spa is hosting a gore free haunted house. “We do three or four events for the year dedicated to children, so we really wanted to focus on...
Once on a list of the most endangered buildings in Texas, The Haunted Magnolia Hotel sits less than an hour away from San Antonio. Located in Seguin, the hotel is full of history and all things paranormal. The owners of the hotel, Jim and Erin Ghedi, say it was originally...
En-suite bathroom? Check. Restaurant and bar? Check? Mysterious footsteps, spectral hounds and phantom pianos being played? Check. Welcome to some of Britain's most haunted hotels and inns, accommodation steeped in history - and writhing in wraiths. Too nervous to spend the night? Some of the properties here offer guided tours...
Every Minnesota town has a Main Street. But not every Main Street has had a book written about it. Before Sinclair Lewis became a Nobel-prize-winning author, he was a night clerk at the Palmer House. "He was actually hired and fired several times before he eventually graduated from high school...
LOS ANGELES — It was a dark but not-so stormy night when we set out in search of ghosts at the old zoo in Griffith Park. "I am their voice. They have a chance to speak and tell their story, so I consider it a gift that I'm able to do this," said Linda Silverstein, better known as Linda, "the Ghost Hunter."
We all know what happened at the Overlook Hotel in "The Shining." Ghostly bartender and creepy hallway twins notwithstanding, some guests actually want to encounter a ghost during their overnight stay. Paranormal tourism has grown in popularity over the decades, with some hotels advertising ghosts to attract the living. The...
New York has a colorful history and many local areas claimed to be haunted — with people who will swear on their lives that they saw a ghost or specter. So this year, I decided to visit a couple of haunted places in the area and see just what they had to offer this Halloween.
