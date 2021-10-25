Spirits beneath the surface: Ghosts believed to haunt hotel and spa

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — An historic inn in Bensalem is known for its charm and rich history. The Neshaminy Creekside Inn is also said to be haunted. So just in time for Halloween, two brave souls from the Eyewitness News team decided to check in and check it out. Here’s what reporter Alicia Roberts and photojournalist Matt Maiorano discovered. “Neshaminy Creekside Inn is special in many ways. One of the ways is there’s other people here. Whether we want to believe it or not, they’re here,” owner Joseph Pignatelli said. Pignatelli, a self-described serial entrepreneur who bought the Neshaminy Creekside Inn in Bensalem...

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO