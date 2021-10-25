CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FDLE Arrests Florida Man For Child Sexual Abuse Material

By Local News Desk
 7 days ago
FDLE agents arrested Alfred Desmond Mann, 26, of Clermont, on Friday for 11 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5)(a), a third-degree felony.

Investigators say that due to the number of images and the sexual battery of children depicted in the images, each count qualifies to be enhanced to second-degree felonies based on Florida Statute 775.0847(2)(a)(b).

The investigation began in August based on information that an online address was being used to share files depicting child sexual abuse. FDLE Orlando Regional Operations Center Cybercrime Task Force agents executed a search warrant at Mann’s residence yesterday.

During an on-scene digital examination, agents found evidence of child exploitation images involving prepubescent children as young as three years old on Mann’s electronic devices, which were seized for further analysis.

Mann was booked into the Lake County Jail yesterday on a no-bond status pending the first appearance.

Additional charges are dependent upon the completion of forensics exams. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Fifth Judicial Circuit.

