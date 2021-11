The climate crisis is considered by many to be the world’s most pressing issue. Today, nuclear energy is the largest provider of carbon-free electricity. But disasters such as those at Chernobyl, Fukushima, and Three Mile Island have shaped public opinion around its use. Nuclear energy could be vital to global climate action, but at what cost? Scientists, policymakers, and citizens alike are weighing the risks of nuclear waste against the prospect of continued reliance on fossil fuels. As the climate crisis intensifies, the appetite for nuclear energy grows.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO