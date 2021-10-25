CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Facebook Papers' Explode Ahead Of Platform's Earnings Report

By Joshua MELVIN
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook was hit Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report. The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing...

NBC News

Facebook’s Meta mission was laid out in a 2018 paper

In June 2018, Oculus executive Jason Rubin sent an email to Facebook board member Marc Andreessen with the subject line “The Metaverse.”. “We believe that the right way to break through consumer indifference to VR is to deliver what they expect and want from the medium: THE METAVERSE,” reads the first slide of a 50-page document outlining a strategy for building a virtual world.
ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
AFP

Facebook whistleblower to open Lisbon Web Summit

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to open Lisbon's Web Summit on Monday evening, putting more pressure on the company as tens of thousands arrive for the tech world's first mass gathering since the pandemic struck. Organisers of one of the world's largest technology conferences, which was called off last year due to Covid-19, have hailed the fact that its return is taking place in a country with one of the world's highest vaccination rates. With some 40,000 attendees flying in to Portugal from worldwide -- all of them required to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test -- Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave said there was huge excitement, as well as caution. "There's that very strange euphoria that probably happened at the start of the roaring twenties. People are coming out of an apocalyptic pandemic," Cosgrave told AFP.
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
AFP

Meta: Facebook's high-stakes bet to save itself

Facebook's name change offers a convenient diversion as scandal plagues the platform, but the new handle is also key to the firm's costly effort to save itself from very real threats, experts said. Jokes and vitriol poured in after CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the new corporate handle "Meta," with critics blasting it as a transparent effort to distract from its whistleblower crisis. But Zuckerberg argued the name demonstrates the company's commitment to building its "metaverse," a virtual reality version of the internet that would make online experiences -- like chatting with a friend or attending a concert -- feel face-to-face. Making a success of the aspirational ambition though would help address real, long-term threats like an eroding youth user base, regulatory scrutiny and even the sway fellow giants like Apple hold over Facebook.
makeuseof.com

The Facebook Papers Aren't as Damning as They Seem. Here's Why

It seems like everybody's been talking about The Facebook Papers recently. The reports that reveal some of Facebook's shadier practices have been going around the web, and causing quite the discussion about the social platform. With all the reports painting Facebook in a fairly negative way, The Facebook Papers are...
vrscout.com

Facebook’s Presence Platform Offers New Mixed Reality Tools

The company states that its new platform will serve as the backbone for its rapidly-growing metaverse. During today’s Facebook Connect conference, Facebook rolled out its vision of the metaverse in a series of exciting announcements. This includes the Presence Platform, a suite of new tools that will let you build more connected experiences that allow you to move easily between worlds.
DoingItLocal

BLUMENTHAL STATEMENT ON THE FACEBOOK PAPERS

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) issued the following release in response to a series of recently published stories known as The Facebook Papers:. “These damning documents underscore that Facebook leadership chronically ignored serious internal alarms, choosing to put profits over people. Facebook is obviously unable to police itself as its powerful algorithms drive deeply harmful content to children and fuel hate. These disclosures demand the full release of the company’s research on the harms to teens and even to our democracy. This resoundingly adds to the drumbeat of calls for reform, rules to protect teens, and real transparency and accountability from Facebook and its Big Tech peers.”
manisteenews.com

What to know about the Facebook Papers, new documents showing Facebook's impact

On Monday, the Facebook Papers, a project among 17 American news organizations, was released, as thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product-manager-turned-whistleblower were accessed and analyzed by those organizations. The papers are redacted versions of disclosures Haugen has made over several months...
FOXBusiness

Zuckerberg slams Facebook Papers, defends company's record

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's record on Monday after a group of 17 U.S. media outlets, including FOX Business, began reporting on a trove of documents and disclosures to the Securities and Exchange Commission from former product manager turned whistleblower Frances Haugen. The Facebook Papers, which are in a redacted form, were obtained through a congressional source.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Anger, hate and the Facebook Papers

Facebook, the corporation behind Instagram, WhatsApp and the eponymous social media site, is reportedly considering changing its name. What it really seems to want is to change the subject, especially after 17 news media organizations culled through thousands of pages of internal documents obtained by a former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen.
wtva.com

The Facebook Papers consortium is growing, and reporters are gaining access to more documents

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. The Facebook Papers consortium is growing. Last week the number of American news outlets with access to internal Facebook documents supplied to the SEC by Frances Haugen stood at 17. Those outlets -- from CNN to Politico, Washington Post to WIRED -- agreed to a Monday morning embargo, which is why more than 50 stories all came out on the same day.
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
