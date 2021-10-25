'Facebook Papers' Explode Ahead Of Platform's Earnings Report

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to open Lisbon's Web Summit on Monday evening, putting more pressure on the company as tens of thousands arrive for the tech world's first mass gathering since the pandemic struck. Organisers of one of the world's largest technology conferences, which was called off last year due to Covid-19, have hailed the fact that its return is taking place in a country with one of the world's highest vaccination rates. With some 40,000 attendees flying in to Portugal from worldwide -- all of them required to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test -- Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave said there was huge excitement, as well as caution. "There's that very strange euphoria that probably happened at the start of the roaring twenties. People are coming out of an apocalyptic pandemic," Cosgrave told AFP.

INTERNET ・ 3 HOURS AGO