U.S. Politics

Letter: Republicans would rather say nothing than help others

Pocono Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we know, politicians feel beholden to vote the way that their biggest and richest campaign donors want them to vote....

Comments / 19

Phillip Billingsley
7d ago

Maybe people should get off their asses and help themselves. Crying poverty in perpetuity solves nothing. Check your birth certificate for all the guarantees in life.

Reno72
6d ago

Historically Republicans donate to charities at a higher rate than Democrats. A very liberal fried told me that his donations to charity are his taxes.

