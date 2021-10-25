CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Report: Yates County Public Health Director to Resign

By Lucas Day
 7 days ago
Annmarie Flanagan will reportedly step down in her role as Yates County Public Health Director at the end of this month. Flanagan told the Chronicle-Express the ongoing political battle that has resulted in the...

FL Radio Group

Schuyler Public Health Announces Three COVID Vaccination Clinics

Schuyler County Public Health will be holding a COVID vaccine clinic Friday from 9:00 AM-Noon at the Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen. All three vaccine choices will be available and are provided at no cost. Booster doses are available for people who previously received Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. Community members can also dispose of unwanted Rx drugs at the drop box at the clinic. Community members can enter the clinic through the side door of the hotel. Walk-ins are welcome until 11:30 AM.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Steuben Adopts “Test to Stay” Policy for Quarantined Students

The Steuben County Public Health Department has approved the “Test to Stay” (TTS) strategy allowed by the New York State Department of Health for county schools. Under this policy, asymptomatic students and non-vaccinated staff that are quarantined as a result of contact with a positive individual will be allowed to attend school as long as they test negative each day for seven days following exposure. Fully vaccinated asymptomatic individuals do not get quarantined. These procedures do not apply to individuals that have tested positive for COVID.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
kciiradio.com

Washington County Public Health Adjusts Office Hours

As public health employees handle COVID-19 vaccinations, home test kit distribution and the approaching influenza season, the Washington County Board of Health has adjusted their office hours to help alleviate staff. Interim Washington County Public Health Director Chris Estle asked the board during their recent regular meeting that they close...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County COVID Update and Upcoming Clinics

On Friday, the Cayuga County Health Department reported that Thursday saw 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the county – 16 of whom were vaccinated. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 189. Since the start of the pandemic, in March of 2020, the county has seen 9,125 cases of the disease.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Yates County Reports New COVID Related Death

A Yates County resident in their 90’s who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. Public Health reports it’s the 27th COVID-related death in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. Heading into the weekend there are 36 active after four new positive results were received and...
YATES COUNTY, NY
Pueblo Chieftain

Fremont County health director running for Pueblo D70 board of education

Kayla Marler, District 3 candidate for Pueblo County School District 70 Board of Education, said she wants District 70 to be among the "best of the best." Whether it's in athletics, academics or extra curriculars like speech and debate, Marler wants to ensure the district remains competitive with other school districts within the state. She said she is running for school board to increase Pueblo D70's communication, create a "robust and sustainable" education and increase accountability.
PUEBLO, CO
thechampionnewspaper.com

Misinformation declared a public health crisis in DeKalb County

Misinformation is no longer considered just another nuisance on social media – it is part of a growing health crisis. That is what DeKalb County commissioners declared when they passed a resolution during a meeting Oct. 19. The resolution coincides with county officials’ ongoing efforts to encourage residents to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by getting vaccinated, masking up and practicing social distancing.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Public Works Commissioner to Step Down

After almost three decades in the position, Steuben County Public Works Commissioner Vincent Spagnoletti is stepping down. During his time as Commissioner, Spagnoletti is credited with developing a more efficient public works system. 13 highway shops were consolidated into eight, with 200 workers reduced to 145 through attrition, saving the county taxpayers five million dollars. Spagnoletti is also credited for the county’s partnership with Google, bringing in 4.1-MILLION dollars through a greenhouse gas reduction program at the county landfill.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: AREA’S TOP PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIAL RESIGNS

The top public health official who has been leading Steele and Dodge counties through the worst pandemic in a century is leaving her post beginning next month. Amy Caron has resigned her position as public health director effective Nov. 11. She has been in the top role since June 2015.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
lifeinnaples.net

Public Health Expansion by Patrick Linn, MS, MSHAPI Ex Director, CMCD

West Nile virus once again appeared in Collier County this year as scientists steadily found infected. mosquitoes in Collier Mosquito Control District’s traps. In fact, the Florida Department of Health issued a. mosquito-borne illness advisory in the county because of the widespread presence. Protecting public health is the keystone of...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
FL Radio Group

Yates County Updates Its COVID-19 Response

Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn issued an update Monday on Yates County’s ongoing response to COVID-19. The text of her message is below:. The spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to have all of our attention. While Yates County is following the process to fill the soon-to-be-vacant position of Public Health Director, our Deputy Director of Public Health, Sara Christensen is overseeing the Public Health Department. Yates County leadership is working to protect our employees and the public by following all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), including taking the steps necessary to reduce the threat of COVID-19 exposure to all. After much debate among the legislature and the public on whether a mask mandate, while in common areas of county buildings were necessary, it was supported by a majority of the legislature members and consequently passed.
YATES COUNTY, NY
ksro.com

Derrick Neal from Texas named New County Health Services Director

Sonoma County’s next director of the county’s Department of Health Services is from Texas. Derrick Neal, a health administrator with 30 years’ experience in public and behavioral health, has been selected to lead Health Services, a department with a budget of $275 million and 580 employees that includes the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is replacing Barbie Robinson who retired in May. Neal comes from Round Rock, Texas, where he has served as the executive director of the Williamson County and Cities Health District since 2019. Neal said he is extremely grateful to have been selected as the next Health Services Director of Sonoma County. His contract will be considered at the Board of Supervisors meeting on November 2nd.
TEXAS STATE
Niles Daily Star

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Health department resignations a blow to Berrien County

I’m devastated by the resignations or Courtney Davis, interim director of Berrien County Public Health Department and Gillian Conrad, communications director of the Public Health Department. Their resignations weaken the public health leadership essential to our county particularly during the ongoing pandemic we are experiencing. These two public health professionals...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
US News and World Report

County Official Quits Over 'Politicization' of Public Health

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A county health officer frustrated with the “politicization of public health” during COVID-19 is quitting her job in southwestern Michigan. Courtney Davis has been the interim health officer in Berrien County since July when she was promoted from deputy. Communications manager Gillian Conrad is also resigning, The Herald-Palladium reported.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
