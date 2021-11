We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The one thing my apartment has in common with many celebrity homes? Cords — and lots of them — strewn about each of my rooms, pretty much with reckless abandon. Remember Timothée Chalamet’s utter cable chaos that he shared on Instagram earlier this year? I never felt more seen, but I wanted more for both of us — for all of us. Is it so hard to hide these things? From a raceway in the bedroom to hide a television plug (which I no longer need, thanks to my screenless projector) to a media rack that holds gaming and streaming hardware in the living room (spray-painted black for extra camouflaging and placed inside the firebox as shown above), I’ve truly tried to get a handle on my cord situation but often to no real avail.

