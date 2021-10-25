CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genius Pathfinder passive buff would give Apex Legends players upper hand in every game

dexerto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Apex Legends player has suggested a genius buff for Pathfinder’s passive that would fit his Forward Scout personality perfectly, and give fans of the loveable MRVN legend the upper hand in every battle royale game. Apex Legends Season 10 is nearly over, and while Pathfinder has enjoyed his...

www.dexerto.com

gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Apex Legends New Legend Introduced, Eleventh Season Ended

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment provide us with the new legend Ash for a trailer Apex Legends before. It is part of the eleventh season, which starts on November 2 and introduces several groundbreaking updates. Ash is no longer just the arena overseer, but a fully reconstructed simulacrum of the...
VIDEO GAMES
asapland.com

Apex Legends Season 5 Start Dates-When we will see Loba joining the Game

Apex Legends Season 5 Start Dates–When we will see Loba joining the Game. Starting of Apex Legends Season 5 is confirmed or not. The wait is over and Apex Legends Season 5 is the edge of a knife. In this season, Loba is a new role; although, Loba‘s character is announced officially. As you guys were waiting for Apex Legends Season 5, so we have good news for you; yes, Apex Legends Season 5 is going to start on 12 May. Also, Apex Legends Season 4 is fixed for 12 May at 10 pm. Apex Legends Season 4: battle pass is locked and you cannot complete it on daily and weekly mode. Except season 5, Apex Legends Season 4 is continuing with events and rewards that will pay attention to the next stage of Apex. Apex Legends all seasons are dramatic and based on the latest trailers. Season 4 was aired in February 2020 with new battle pass, fresh legend revenant, and new weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Ash Release Date

Respawn has confirmed that the newest character coming to Apex Legends is Ash, and she will release alongside Season 11. Before a new character releases to the game Respawn generally releases a new edition of Stories From the Outlands to give a brief look into the lore of the character. The latest episode of Stories From the Outlands, Ashes to Ash, confirms that Ash will be the next legend coming to Apex, but also reveals a little about Ash's past.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends Ash trailer pays tribute to Titanfall 2 origin, and players love it

The new Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands trailer gave fans a fresh perspective for a classic Titanfall 2 scene featuring Ash, and players are loving it. Respawn Entertainment are bringing the former Apex Predator lieutenant, Ash, to the battle royale. The company gave the Simulacrum her own Stories from the Outlands, named ‘Ashes to Ash’, to signal her inevitable release.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Who is Lillian Peck in Apex Legends?

Lillian Peck is a name that was mostly attached to the past in Apex Legends lore. Her introduction in the lore is fairly recent, but she lived well before the time of most Apex‘s characters—until Horizon arrived, at least. Horizon’s addition to the game brought back a treasure trove of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is the C.A.R. SMG in Apex Legends?

Season 11 of Apex Legends is all about bringing the world of Titanfall into the game on a level like never before. From the first playable character from the Titanfall series, Ash, to the inclusion of a long-standing fan favorite weapon from the Titanfall series, the C.A.R. SMG. C.A.R. SMG stands for “Combat Advanced Round Submachine Gun” and it is a close-range weapon. It has been in both Titanfall and Titanfall 2, and now it joins the loot pool of Apex Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Apex Legends player discovers Valkyrie trick to reduce rocket cooldown

Valkyrie is a Legend that is capable of blowing up her opponents with rockets, and one Apex Legends player has discovered a trick that lets them spam her tactical attack. There are various powerful characters that you can play as in Apex Legends, and all of them have their unique abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Writers Tried To Do More In-Game Quests, But Couldn't

Apex Legends has just dropped a huge lore reveal, with its latest Stories from the Outlands introducing Ash as the game's next playable hero, while also unravelling some mysteries about who the simulacrum really is. Some fans of the series wish the story had been a playable quest in-game, however, rather than having it told across a number of comics posted to Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Apex Legends Asks Players to Stop Posing

Respawn has asked Apex Legends players to stop posing – at least, until they can implement a fix next week to stop client crashes linked to Epic poses. Apex Legends has been plagued by crashes recently, as a result of a new bug caused by animated Epic poses – which are animated poses that play out on the game's menu screens between matches. Developer Respawn has issued a statement about this game-breaking issue, with some stern advice: stop posing.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Apex Legends Poses That Are Too Hot For The Game To Handle

"Apex Legends" has a new glitch where epic poses can crash the game. Respawn acknowledged the issue and warned its players, but it'll still take until next week to fully patch these poses. PCGamesN reported that the glitches related to epic poses started weeks ago. However, Respawn only recently implemented a warning screen and tweeted out an alert. "There's currently an issue with animated epic poses which can cause crashes," the screen read. "We advise you to unequip these epic poses while our team works on a fix. Thanks!"
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Apex Legends Launch Trailer for the “Escape” Update

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment show the launch trailer for the “Escape” update for Apex Legends. This is mainly dedicated to the latest map, which attracts with sandy beaches, crystal clear waters and breathtaking panoramas. However, danger lurks everywhere on the fourth and largest map of the Apex games, and not just from the newest legend, Ash, a deadly simulacrum of the woman who once called Dr. Ashleigh Reid was.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends Wattson player creates longest fences ever on World’s Edge

Apex Legends’ Wattson is known for her electrical prowess, but is also notoriously underpowered. One player has tried to fix this on their own though, by creating the longest fences World’s Edge has ever seen. Apex Legends’ resident fence builder, Wattson, is perfect for players that love to sit back...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends fans have brilliant idea for Call of Duty-like post-game stats

Apex Legends players have got an idea for a post-game feedback change that would help the battle royale fall in line with Fortnite and Call of Duty’s stats backlog. Just like some of its other battle royale rivals, Apex Legends lets you know exactly how you were eliminated and who you fell victim to before sending you back to the pre-game lobby.
VIDEO GAMES

