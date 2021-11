Cigarette sales for 2020 were up for the first time in 20 years, according to a new Federal Trade Commission report. With November just around the corner, the connection between smoking and lung cancer is bound be at the center of many conversations for Lung Cancer Awareness Month. On of our experts says that, “we know that there is a causal relationship between smoking and both incidents of cancer, and the chance of dying from cancer.”

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO