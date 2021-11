When I think of the future of St. Petersburg, I am invested in our sense of community focused on the progressive values and culture we hold dearly. However, I have been increasingly worried about the impacts sea-level rise and climate change will have on our beautiful city in the next 20 years or so. If we look around today, we can see how the changes in the environment are already posing a threat. For me, climate change will be a guiding light in how I vote in our 2021 general elections this November.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO