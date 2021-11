Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are eyeing a triple-digit pop this morning, as Wall Street looks to continue the momentum from the best month of 2021. S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures are pointed higher as well, thanks to a strong third-quarter earnings season. Roughly half of SPX companies have reported so far, of which more than 80% have beat Wall Street's estimates. This week, traders will also be monitoring the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, which kicks off tomorrow as inflation runs at a 30-year high, and the central bank is expected to announced the tapering of $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO