Hamstring injury rules Jordan Cousins out of Wigan’s match against Lincoln
Jordan Cousins will be out of action for Wigan as they face Lincoln in Sky Bet League One.
The midfielder has sustained a hamstring problem and is set to be out for a number of weeks.
Full-back Joe Bennett also remains a doubt as he continues to recover from a knee injury.
Leam Richardson’s side have remained unchanged for the last two games and he could tinker with the starting line-up for the visit of the Imps.
Lincoln defender Joe Walsh will miss the trip as he recovers from a quad injury, which is expected to keep him out for six weeks.
Captain Liam Bridcutt is also a doubt after sustaining a knee injury.
Manager Michael Appleton was handed a boost at the weekend after 17-year-old Freddie Draper came off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday to make his debut for the side.
Appleton hinted that Draper could feature again after telling the club website post-match that the forward “certainly has a lot of attributes to give himself a chance”.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox
Comments / 0