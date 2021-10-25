CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lee Wallace and Sam Field set to be absent again as QPR host Sunderland

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgV22_0cbzuOtB00

QPR are still likely to be without Lee Wallace and Sam Field for their Carabao Cup tie with Sunderland.

Wallace has been out with a hamstring problem while Field has been recovering from a knee injury.

Sam McCallum could also be an injury concern for the Hoops after he was substituted against Peterborough at the weekend with a tight hamstring.

QPR reached the last 16 of the tournament after beating Premier League Everton 8-7 on penalties last month.

Alex Pritchard is a “50-50 shout” to play against QPR, according to Sunderland manager Lee Johnson.

The midfielder sustained a neck injury against Crewe but was able to play 70 minutes against Charlton at the weekend.

Sunderland are still without midfielder Elliot Embleton, who is serving the last match of his three-game suspension.

The Black Cats are starting to see players returning from injury, with Corry Evans and Lynden Gooch both returning to action off the bench against Charlton.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

QPR pair Sam Field and Lee Wallace unlikely to face Forest

Sam Field and Lee Wallace are unlikely to be fit in time for QPR’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Friday. The pair have been out long-term with knee and hamstring injuries respectively and, while they have stepped up their training and Field played 45 minutes in an under-23 game in midweek, boss Mark Warburton is eyeing next Saturday’s clash with Blackpool as the earliest date for them to return.
SOCCER
Sunderland Echo

The Sunderland starting XI Lee Johnson could name at Crewe - with Elliot Embleton ruled out after Gillingham red card

Johnson will be without several first-team players at The Mornflake Stadium due to injury setbacks which have mounted up in recent weeks. Aiden McGeady, Lynden Gooch, Leon Dajaku, Corry Evans, Niall Huggins, Nathan Broadhead and Frederik Alves all missed the Black Cats’ 2-1 win at Gillingham, while Elliot Embleton was sent off and will now serve a three-match suspension.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliot Embleton
Person
Sam Field
Person
Alex Pritchard
Person
Lee Wallace
Person
Sam Mccallum
Person
Corry Evans
Person
Lynden Gooch
Sunderland Echo

Lee Johnson looking for tactical solution with Elliot Embleton unavailable for Sunderland’s games against Crewe, Charlton and QPR

Aiden McGeady, Lynden Gooch, Leon Dajaku, Corry Evans, Niall Huggins, Nathan Broadhead and Frederik Alves all missed the Black Cats’ 2-1 win at Gillingham, while Elliot Embleton was sent off and will now serve a three-match suspension. That means Embleton will miss Sunderland’s league games against Crewe and Charlton, as...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Qpr#Field#Hoops#Premier League Everton
Sunderland Echo

This is what Lee Johnson said about a potential new Sunderland contract for Dan Neil

Neil has 18 months left on his current deal (his first as a professional), but his status within the squad has stepped up considerably during the current campaign. The 19-year-old has been a regular for Lee Johnson and delivered a string of superb displays, registering another assist in the 4-0 win over Crewe Alexandra in midweek.
SOCCER
Sunderland Echo

Corry Evans concern plus Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday fixtures to come: The dilemmas facing Sunderland boss Lee Johnson ahead of QPR clash

Obviously the Black Cats boss will be keen to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition which would probably result in an exciting clash against Premier League opponents. But with important League One fixtures at Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday to come, the meeting with QPR may provide a chance for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Sunderland Echo

QPR vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news and reaction as Lee Johnson makes SEVEN changes for Carabao Cup clash

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Charlton at the Stadium of Light last time out and also have important league games against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday coming up. Sunderland have beaten Port Vale, Blackpool and Wigan to reach the fourth round of the competition but Johnson is set to rotate his side with promotion from League One the big priority this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Lee Johnson says Charlton Athletic striker should face ban as he criticises refereeing performance in Sunderland defeat

Johnson heavily criticised Darren Drysdale’s performance after a series of contentious incidents at the Stadium of Light. The Sunderland head coach also felt his side should have had a handball when Ross Stewart’s close-range effort was blocked by Jason Pearce. But it was the incident with Stockley that left Johnson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
99K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy