Lee Wallace and Sam Field set to be absent again as QPR host Sunderland

QPR are still likely to be without Lee Wallace and Sam Field for their Carabao Cup tie with Sunderland.

Wallace has been out with a hamstring problem while Field has been recovering from a knee injury.

Sam McCallum could also be an injury concern for the Hoops after he was substituted against Peterborough at the weekend with a tight hamstring.

QPR reached the last 16 of the tournament after beating Premier League Everton 8-7 on penalties last month.

Alex Pritchard is a “50-50 shout” to play against QPR, according to Sunderland manager Lee Johnson.

The midfielder sustained a neck injury against Crewe but was able to play 70 minutes against Charlton at the weekend.

Sunderland are still without midfielder Elliot Embleton, who is serving the last match of his three-game suspension.

The Black Cats are starting to see players returning from injury, with Corry Evans and Lynden Gooch both returning to action off the bench against Charlton.

