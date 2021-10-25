CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Police collect 578lbs of medication on National RX Take-Back Day in Cape Coral

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The Cape Coral Police Department collected around 578 pounds of prescription medications Saturday while hosting the DEA National RX Take Back Day.

The event happened on Saturday, October 23rd from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Cape Coral Police Department.

Anyone with unused, expired or unwanted prescriptions or medications had the opportunity to safely get rid of them this weekend in Cape Coral.

The Cape Coral Police Department along with Florida Representative Mike Hiallombardo and Cape Coral High School’s SADD program helped with the collection Saturday.

Volunteers filled 13 boxes weighing around 578 pounds, according to CCPD.

