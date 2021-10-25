Syria accuses Israel of attack in the country's south

An attack aimed at Tanf, a lonely outpost in Syria near the Jordanian and Iraqi border, was reported on Wednesday night. There were no casualties, according to a statement by US officials. According to BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard, there was a “drone attack on US troops in Al Tanf, Syria.” She noted that local forces said the drone came from the Iraq-Syria border area. Other reports online said the attack may have been done with rockets, not drones, though US officials confirmed it was a drone attack. An inquiry to the US-led Coalition was sent to confirm the incident, but no reply was heard as of press time.

