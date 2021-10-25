CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Syria accuses Israel of attack in the country's south

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria accused Israel on Monday of carrying out an attack in the country's south, without offering details. A war monitor said an early morning attack happened in the...

www.startribune.com

Reuters

Iran says Israel, U.S. likely behind cyberattack on gas stations

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Iran's civil defence chief on Saturday accused Israel and the United States of being the likely culprits behind a cyberattack which disrupted gasoline sales across the Islamic Republic, but said a technical investigation was yet to be completed. "We are still unable to say forensically,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lebanon PM warns country on ‘downhill slope’ as diplomatic spat with Gulf countries worsens

Lebanon’s prime minister has warned his country was on a “downhill slope” as a bitter diplomatic spat with the Gulf deepens, after critical comments made by a Lebanese minister about Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.George Kordahi, the country’s new information minister and a former TV show host on a Saudi-owned TV station, sparked fury in Gulf after describing the war in Yemen as aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.In the comments, originally made in August before he was minister, he called the war “absurd” and said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have the right to defend themselves.In protest, Saudi...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Analysis-Lebanon is dragged back into eye of Iranian-Saudi storm

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Already mired in economic collapse, Lebanon is facing a blast of Gulf Arab anger after a prominent broadcaster-turned-minister levelled blunt criticism at Saudi Arabia, in a row that has further strained Beirut’s ties with once generous benefactors. Many ordinary Lebanese fear it is they who will pay...
MIDDLE EAST
thelastamericanvagabond.com

US Accuses Iran Of Striking It’s Base In Syria, After Vowing A Response

Unnamed US Officials have stated, to the Associated Press, that they believe Iran was behind an attack last week against an American base in Syria. After the attack occurred, CENTCOM vowed that a US response would come. Is the Biden administration willing to risk war with Iran?. Last Wednesday a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Half of Syria has been displaced by war. Now record drought threatens millions more

There is a cruel irony to the village’s Arabic name, Um Gharqan,or “Mother of the drowned”, as it sits perched along the dusty ribcage of a dry river in northeast Syria.Nestled in the breadbasket of the county, it  was named this because of the punishing floods endured over the years thanks to the Khabour River, an important tributary to the Euphrates that runs like an artery through the area. The river has broken its banks twice since 1950, leaving a landscape littered with the remains of homes.But today Syria is in the grips of the worst drought in 70 years....
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Kuwait evicts Lebanese envoy over minister comments on Yemen

Kuwait followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires on Saturday to leave the emirate within two days over comments made by a Lebanese minister regarding the war in Yemen. Kuwait also recalled its ambassador from Beirut.The move came as the Arab League chief expressed concerns about the deterioration in ties between Lebanon and wealthy Gulf countries over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi. Kordahi has described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the war in Yemen is “absurd” and must stop because...
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Putin seeks Israel's help in easing U.S. sanctions on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to encourage the Biden administration to ease some of its sanctions on Syria in order to allow Russian companies to take part in the reconstruction of the country, Israeli officials briefed on the talks tell me. The big picture: The...
POTUS
In Homeland Security

US Base Attacked in Syria – Iran is Testing America’s Resolve

Featured Image: Military vehicles of Iraqi army tour at al-Waleed air base near Al-Tanf. By JOHN DAVISON / REUTERS (Licensed) Since the new administration was sworn in a few months ago, it’s clear that there will be tests by adversaries of the United States. Be it Russia, China, or Iran–the new administration will need to deal with attempts to test its resolve and willingness to deal with the pushback after the Trump era.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Iran’s role in attack on U.S. troops in Syria signals new escalation

Iran appears to have been responsible for a drone attack last week on a U.S. outpost in Syria, suggesting that a new front could be opening in the low-level conflict that has simmered since the United States pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord in 2018. No U.S. casualties were...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

Drone Attack Targeting US Forces Reported in Syria

An attack aimed at Tanf, a lonely outpost in Syria near the Jordanian and Iraqi border, was reported on Wednesday night. There were no casualties, according to a statement by US officials. According to BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard, there was a “drone attack on US troops in Al Tanf, Syria.” She noted that local forces said the drone came from the Iraq-Syria border area. Other reports online said the attack may have been done with rockets, not drones, though US officials confirmed it was a drone attack. An inquiry to the US-led Coalition was sent to confirm the incident, but no reply was heard as of press time.
MILITARY
6abc

No US injuries in attack on remote American base in Syria

There were no U.S. military injuries or deaths resulting from a coordinated attack Wednesday on a small remote U.S. military base at al Tanf, Syria, according to two U.S. officials. The attack "at a minimum" involved drones and "indirect fire," the military term for mortar or rocket fire, according to...
MILITARY
AFP

Attacks kill 27 in Syria capital, rebel stronghold

A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and government shelling shortly after of a town in rebel-held northwest Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday, in the deadliest flare-up in months. Around an hour after Wednesday's attack, Syrian army shelling struck the rebel-held town of Ariha in Idlib province.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Attacks In Damascus And NW Syria Kill 27

A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and shelling moments later of a town in rebel-held northwestern Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday in the deadliest flareup in months. Two bombs planted on an army bus in central Damascus were detonated early in the morning, killing 14...
MIDDLE EAST

