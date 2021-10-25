CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane Brown Injured After Falling From Stage During Memphis Performance

By Madeline Crone
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
Country superstar Kane Brown sustained an ankle injury after falling from the stage Saturday (October 23) at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

The artist entered the sold-out arena from above, suspended from the ceiling. Upon reaching the stage, he appeared to twist his ankle after walking over to the left side fo the stage to engage with the crowd.

Moments later, while singing “Lose It,” Brown maneuvered from the side stage down to the speakers above the pit to greet screaming fans. The artist then fell off the stage, into the arms of a security guard. The band continued to play an instrumental interlude until it was evident Brown was not returning to the stage.

As depicted in the video posted by @erinaustin, his security team escorted Brown from the pit section. He then returned to the stage where he was praised by an enthused audience for finishing his show. It became evident he was in too much pain for his characteristic high-energy show when the artist sat down and continued on with an acoustic set. Empathy poured onstage from his adorning audience who cheered him on as he played his hit “Worship You” with tears in his eyes, through the pain.

After the show, Brown shared a video of his injury, joking, “Memphis it looks normal it’s fine” along with the confirmation that his Sunday (October 24) show was still on in Atlanta.

The stops are part of Brown’s Blessed & Free Tour which commenced October 1 in Sacramento.

American Songwriter

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

